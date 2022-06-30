PSMAS meeting cancelled

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE Annual General Meeting of the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) scheduled for today has been cancelled to allow the forensic audit to be concluded before a new AGM can be scheduled.

In a statement yesterday, the secretary of all Service Commissions, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, said the regulator of medical aid societies had ordered the cancellation of the PSMAS AGM until the forensic audit was complete.

“Civil servants who are members of PSMAS and were planning to attend the AGM should therefore not travel for purposes of attending the AGM, but instead report for duty at their workstations as usual. Government remains committed to sustainable, efficient and reliable health care services for its workers, as part of the broad non-monetary benefits.”

The regulator announced last month that a forensic audit had been launched into PSMAS to establish if the society was operating in line with its core mandate.

Addressing a Press conference in May, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, confirmed that a forensic audit had been commenced on the orders of the regulator of medical aid societies.

“While awaiting the outcome of that audit, Government will continue to support PSMAS in order to enhance its ability to provide healthcare, maintain credibility with service providers and in the process, ensure that its workers get access to healthcare.”

While the Government is paying an equivalent of US$5 million per month to PSMAS towards civil servants’ contributions, they are struggling to access healthcare as their medical aid cards are often being turned down due to non-payment to service providers.

Access to healthcare is one of the most important non-monetary benefits extended by the Government to its employees through PSMAS which was started in 1930 by civil servants under the name Public Service Medical Aid Society, but which changed its name when it was opened to others.

The Government maintained active contact with PSMAS to ensure that the significant outlay made from Treasury to guarantee efficient and effective healthcare services was availed when needed.

VP Chiwenga said while awaiting the outcome of the forensic audit, the Government will continue to support PSMAS in order to enhance its ability to provide healthcare, maintain credibility with service providers and in the process ensure that its workers get access to health care services.

The support will extend to Premier Service Medical Investments to pay its workforce and procure adequate medical drugs consistently.