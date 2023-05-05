PSMAS bosses granted bail

Some of the PSMAS bosses arriving at court last week. – Picture: Lee Maidza.

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has granted $400 000 bail each to four Premier Service Medical Aid Society bosses who are facing allegations of stealing US$702 386.80 from the organisation in a botched gold deal.

Farai Muchena (54), the chief executive officer, Victor Chaipa (39), the group strategy and performance executive, Cosmas Mukwesha (50), the group secretary and Polite Mugwagwa, the performance manager, (41), all employed by the Premier Service Holding Company are facing theft charges.

As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered to continue staying at their given addresses and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They were also ordered to report every Friday at their nearest police stations.

In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said in their bail statement, the accused persons denied the charges.

He said the State highlighted that they have a strong case against the accused persons and if granted bail, they will abscond.

Mr Mambanje said an accused person is a proper candidates for bail unless there are compelling reasons.

He said bail can only be denied where compelling reasons exists.

“The court must strike a balance between the liberty of the accused persons and the interests of justice,” he said.

He also said that the court should look at the strengths of the State’s case.

“It is not in doubt that the accused received gold and sold it to Fidelity.

The onus lies on the State to show that the accused encountered losses as they are alleging or that they committed a crime,” he said

Mr Mambanje said there are no justifiable reasons that warrant the continued detention of the accused persons therefore, bail should be granted.

In opposing bail, the State had submitted that the accused persons were likely to abscond if granted bail.

It said the accused were also likely to interfere with witnesses.