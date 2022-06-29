PSMAS annual general meeting cancelled

Herald Reporter

The Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS)’s annual general meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow, has been cancelled to allow the forensic audit that has been started to be concluded first.

In a statement this afternoon, Secretary, Service Commissions, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, said: “The regulator has advised that the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) AGM that was scheduled for the 30 of June 2022 has been cancelled on his orders in order to allow the forensic audit that has commenced to be completed first.

“Civil servants who are members of PSMAS and were planning to attend the AGM should therefore not travel for purposes of attending the AGM, but instead report for duty at their workstations as usual.

“Government remains committed to sustainable, efficient and reliable health care services for its workers, as part of the broad non-monetary benefits.”

The Regulator of Medical Aid Societies (RMAS) announced in May this year that a forensic audit had been launched into PSMAS.

Addressing a Press conference in May, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, confirmed that a forensic audit had been commenced.

“The RMAS has informed both Government and PSMAS board that it has ordered a forensic audit of PSMAS in order to satisfy itself that the Society is operating properly and in keeping with its mandate.

“While awaiting the outcome of that audit, Government will continue to support PSMAS in order to enhance its ability to provide healthcare, maintain credibility with service providers and in the process, ensure that its workers get access to healthcare.”