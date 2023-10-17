PSL turn down DeMbare’s request

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have turned down the request by giants Dynamos to host their eagerly-awaited Castle Lager Premiership clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars in the evening tomorrow.

The match will take place at 3pm as previously announced by the Premier Soccer League.

DeMbare had approached the PSL and the Sports and Recreation Commission at the weekend through club Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Mashingaidze seeking to play under the floodlights.

Mashingaidze said the request to play under the lights was driven by the quest to enhance attendance and boost club coffers. But club officials confirmed the request had not been granted.

Fixtures:

Wednesday: GreenFuel v Highlanders (GreenFuel), FC Platinum v Black Rhinos (Mandava), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Sheasham v Triangle (Bata), Simba Bhora v CAPS United (Baobab), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Herentals (Colliery)

Thursday: Cranborne Bullets v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Yadah FC V Manica Diamonds (Baobab)