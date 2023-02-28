PSL set date for season commencement

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is scheduled to begin on March 18 with interesting Match Day One match-ups.

But Gweru-based Sheasham as well as army teams Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets will have to look for alternative venues as Ascot and Vengere have been condemned.

“The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday 18 March 2023.

“Please be advised that Ascot Stadium and Vengere Stadium have failed to meet the minimum stadium requirements as set by the ZIFA Club Licensing First Instance Body. The stadia will not host PSL matches until the necessary requirements are met,” read a circular from the PSL.

Giants Dynamos head to one of the most difficult venues in the league-Colliery where they meet returnees Hwange while CAPS United will be at home against one of the league title’s dark horses Manica Diamonds with champions FC Platinum facing a potential banana skin away to newsboys Simba Bhora.