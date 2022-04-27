PSL refs urged to lift officiating standards

Grace Chingoma-Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have expressed concerns about the standard of match officiating that is currently being witnessed during league matches.

The league’s fathers have implored the ZIFA Referees Committee to seriously look into the matter.

This was said by PSL communications and media liaison officer, Kudzai Bare, in a press release on violence and hooliganism which occurred on Saturday during the FC Platinum against Highlanders match at Mandava.

“While we do not condone violence, we would like to note that we have received numerous complaints regarding the performance of match officials at PSL matches and we implore the ZIFA Referees Committee to seriously look into the matter,” said Bare.

The PSL said they will commence the disciplinary procedure over the abandoned match once they have received a report from Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The police are conducting investigations and have since arrested 15 people in connection with acts of hooliganism that occurred at Mandava on Saturday. The suspects are in police custody and more could be apprehended as the law enforcement look to go to the bottom of the matter.

Property and team buses were vandalised after suspected Highlanders supporters stormed the pitch in protest of a penalty decision and then had running battles with the police after the abandoned match.

“The Premier Soccer League has received match reports from FC Platinum and Highlanders FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred during a Castle Lager PSL match on 23 April 2022 at Mandava Stadium.

“We are currently awaiting a report from the Zimbabwe Republic Police before commencing disciplinary procedures. The PSL is concerned about acts of violence and hooliganism in football and is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

“We urge clubs to engage their supporters to refrain from breaching PSL Rules and Regulations to ensure safety at football matches. Fans should be aware that the referee’s decision is final. Encroaching onto the pitch before, during and after a match is an offence that results in serious punishment for clubs,” said Bare.

The match was abandoned when it was 1-1 when assistant referee Albinos Zigwati raised his flag to signal a penalty after adjudging that Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa had fouled FC Platinum winger Walter Musona.

The Bosso players felt the foul was committed outside the box, but Zigwati flagged for a penalty.