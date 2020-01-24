PSL newboys brace for new season

Davison Bhunu, Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP debutants Cranborne Bullets and Tanex FC have begun preparing for the 2020 season after beefing up their squads.

Both sides indicated they retained the bulk of players who helped them win promotion.

Bullets also retained coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera but Tanex were forced to appoint Shadreck Mugurasave.

He replaced Blessing Madombi, the man who took them into the top-flight league, because he doesn’t have the credentials to coach a PSL club.

‘’We have signed some players to beef up our squad for the upcoming season,’’ said Saruchera.

‘’The players are going to be unveiled soon because the club is still finalising some issues.

“It is our first season in the Premier League but we are going to try our best.

‘’Given the young talented squad that we have, we will be aiming to survive this season and then take it up from there the following season.

‘’I believe we have enough talent to compete.”

The players retained by Bullets include Kelvin Chibunyu, Kudakwashe Magama, Marlvin Hwata and Christopher Charakupa.

Tenax are yet to sign any new player but have been holding trials since the beginning of the week.

The trials will end on February 4.

The club’s press officer, Liberty Mhlanga, said they were looking to take their preparations a gear up in the coming weeks.

“We have appointed Shadreck Mugurasave as our new head coach. Though we have not signed new players yet, we are holding trials that began on January 20 and will end on February 4.

“We are also polishing up our executive committee and technical department but we are also very ready for the 2020 season,” said Mhlanga.