PSL legacy in the pipeline . . . Jere concerned about NSS fixture congestion

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere says his leadership is aiming to build a legacy for Zimbabwean football after securing a piece of land on which they want to build a state-of-the-art complex that will house their headquarters in Harare.

The Premiership, which was formed 30 years ago, currently do not have their own offices. They conduct their business operations from a rented apartment in Eastlea.

Jere said the organisation has been allocated a 2ha piece of land on which they are looking to construct a head office, a football pitch, gym, conference centre and other football facilities.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume also confirmed there was a council resolution made to part with the land.

“It’s a legacy issue,” said Jere.

“We didn’t have an office where we operate from and I think if you look at my manifesto it’s one of the things which I talked about.

“We need infrastructure. It is the first stage of every development. I am very happy that the City of Harare, through the various meetings that we have had, have allocated us a piece of land in Strathaven, Mabelreign, to build our head office.

“The City Council have confirmed the resolution and I hope this will be followed by another meeting whereby we are going to push for the implementation so that we can start the construction of the PSL head office, which is going to be historic and which is going to be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe.

“We are looking at 2ha of land. We are going to put our head offices. As you know it’s a story which is very embarrassing that the PSL is renting offices in Eastlea.

“So our priority is going to be our head office. We are going to have a small football pitch there and a lot of other facilities that will aid football development in the country, depending on the architectural works.

“It’s quite a big vision. It’s going to be all-encompassing. We have got a committee at the PSL which is going to look at the construction work at that place.”

Jere and his team at the PSL were yesterday expected to have a follow up meeting with the Council officials to expedite the process.

Ironically, the Premier Soccer League have been pestering clubs to invest in infrastructure as part of the recommendations of the FIFA and CAF Club Licensing.

“This is the beginning of new life at PSL where we will be now having our own assets. That’s where we are, and we are very excited. More exciting times are coming for our football and our fans.

“We are going to buy the piece of land. They are going to give us the price and we will have title deeds. This is empowerment. It’s something that they have already resolved and it’s just the clerical work which needs to be done, the implementation and the signing of the agreement, which will be done in the presence of the media,” said Jere.

Harare Mayor Mafume also confirmed that negotiations were at an advanced stage for the parcelling of the land.

“We have already passed resolutions that we will give a piece of land to PSL to build their headquarters and their academy. That is part of growing the sports economy of Harare and the country,” said Mafume.

“PSL must have a facility where they will hold a conference centre, gyms and any other buildings.

“So we have approved the piece of land after speaking to the chairperson of PSL Mr Jere and that piece of land is in Mabelreign and it’s ready for them to use.

“The Council will make sure that our officials will expeditiously conclude that and they will do the surveying and show the PSL where they are supposed to build a suitable office for the soccer economy.

“We will do that to many sports federations, it’s not them alone. We are going to be zeroing in, as the City of Harare, on the sports economy and we are going to unlock and unleash its value to the benefit to the citizens of Harare and the country at large.”

Mafume also reiterated that from their engagements with the PSL, the Council have committed themselves to speed up the renovation works at the Rufaro Stadium and have set May 31 as the deadline.

The venue was closed three years ago after it failed to meet the minimum stadium requirements by ZIFA and CAF for topflight football.

When the stadium was closed in 2019, the stadium inspectors highlighted nine areas which required attention before Rufaro could be allowed to host Premiership matches again.

They wanted the playing surface levelled and new pitch perimeter support structures and a new razor wire around the perimeter wall to be installed.

They also expressed dissatisfaction over the drainage system and the ablution facilities which they wanted overhauled, as well as the expansion and upgrading of dressing rooms for teams and match officials.

The inspectors wanted the Council to provide facilities for the physically challenged and to improve the general cleaning of the stadium and its surroundings.

Other areas of concern included the lack of direction signs to the stadium as well as the spectators’ seating areas which needed to be installed with bucket seats.

The CAF inspection committee also made similar recommendations the last time they came to Zimbabwe to inspect the stadium and added more areas of concern.

These included the construction of such facilities as standard doping rooms, a medical facility, press rooms, television camera points and installation of modern electronic turnstiles.

“There were three main areas which the FIB wanted corrected before the stadium is homologated and I’m very happy there is a lot of work happening,” said Jere.

“The changing rooms have been expanded and are now three times bigger than they were before, which is quite positive.

“The other issue that was very critical on the list was the turf. It was so bad but you can see there is new grass and they have changed a lot of things.

“Our interests, having done all of that, are on the timelines. That is where us as PSL are particularly interested because we need to decongest our matches.

“We are having four or five games being played at the National Sports Stadium every week and that is not good for that facility.

“So we are very happy with the progress at Rufaro and by the end of the month we look forward to coming back here and watching our beautiful game at the ceremonial home of football.

“Of course, all the other cosmetics will be finished while we are using the stadium. We really need it as soon as possible. We are happy the critical aspects mentioned by the FIB are being attended to and we are quite confident by the end of the month Rufaro will be opened to the fans,” said Jere.