PSL hopeful of games resumption

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League are hoping for a turn of events this week, as clubs conduct fresh Covid-19 tests today.

A clean bill of health from the top-flight clubs could see the league fathers’ scheduling some fixtures for this week.

The league programme was thrown into disarray last week by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in only one fixture out of nine being played.

The Premier Soccer League raised the alarm after “a number of positive Covid-19 cases” were detected among players from different clubs last week.

However, the league is keeping its feet on the ground amid rising Covid-19 cases. They are expected to make a decision on this week’s programme after the outcome of this week’s testing.

The top-flight clubs are required to test their players and officials every new week before they engage in training. Clubs are further expected to test their players 48 hours before a competitive match.

The league yesterday refused to comment on the way forward. But a close source said the league will be in a better position once clubs send their medical reports today after the new week routine tests.

The Premier Soccer League are taking a cautious approach following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the league.

The surge affected the fixtures last weekend.

In the end, the only match that was played was between Ngezi Platinum and Herentals. The Mhondoro side recorded only two positive cases prior to that game. A league is cancelled once seven players test positive.

The emergence of Covid-19 cases could be a bad sign to domestic football. The league marathon is still in its infancy, with only two rounds of play having been completed so far.

The latest nationwide statistics raise fears that the game could be affected again this season. The domestic league failed to kick off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and clubs complained of huge financial losses.

The local league is expected to go on a break during the national team, Warriors preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations finals. The Warriors are scheduled to go into camp on Christmas eve before they travel to Cameroon in January. But it appears the league fathers are adamant to suspend the league now having gone for two seasons without a competitive league.

A number of clubs yesterday told The Herald that they are going to conduct the routine Covid tests this morning before commencing training.

CAPS United, who were scheduled to play Black Rhinos last week before the army side recorded at least seven positive cases, said they are expecting to resume training this afternoon. The Green Machine’s two employees tested positive last week but they have since retested negative.

A club official said they will run this week’s tests on Tuesday morning and subsequently begin training. Other clubs also confirmed that they will run their tests today.

ZIFA and PSL medical committee are closely working with the clubs as football hope to remain active.

Clubs have been conducting routine tests as part of the health requirements to create a safe environment for the players, officials, and other stakeholders.