PSL takes a break

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has, with immediate effect, suspended all Castle Lager Premiership fixtures until next month due to maintenance work currently underway at the National Sports Stadium.

The league marathon was supposed to enter match-day 13 this week with Herentals and Simba Bhora scheduled to get the ball rolling at the giant facility tomorrow.

But the games have to stop for the next three weeks to pave the way for the rescuscitation of the National Sports Stadium with whom eight teams are hosting their home games.

In a statement this afternoon, the PSL said the three week-break will also give sufficient time for the completion of other stadiums are currently under renovation like Nyamhunga and Rufaro.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023.

“This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate,” read the statement.

“We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches”.