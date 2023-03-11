PSL coaches predict exciting season

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

THIS day next week marks the beginning of the much-awaited 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Of course, champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup counterparts Bulawayo Chiefs officially get the ball rolling at Mandava in a season-opening Castle Challenge Cup tie this afternoon.

It’s a cup that the Zvishavane club have never lost since its introduction five years ago.

And a new-look Bulawayo Chiefs, who won the Chibuku Super Cup for the first time after beating Herentals in the final last year, will be looking at putting a stop to Norman Mapeza’s charges continued dominance.

The platinum miners will also be the team to beat in the league marathon which they have monopolised in the past four years.

FC Platinum have been very good under Mapeza and they have been virtually unplayable, especially at their Mandava turf which they have turned into a fortress.

They have been able to retain their squads for the past four seasons and Mapeza’s rotation of his match-day team has been one of the key factors in player recovery and generation of hunger to succeed.

The former Zimbabwe captain has retained the entire squad that won them the league title last season save for Blessing “Bisto” Moyo who is now at newly-promoted Simba Bhora.

The rest of the players released, who include Evidence Tendayi, rarely made the gaffer’s match-day squad last term

Just three players, including returnee Perfect Chikwende, Jarrison Selemani and Misheck Ngwenya, have been roped in, meaning the FC Platinum structure has literally not been tampered with.

That makes them the favourites, especially in a league where teams, who are supposed to rival the miners, are constantly chopping and changing.

And Mapeza himself knows he has a compact team which should, however, be wary of the rest of the league.

“What is important for us is to keep working hard, maintain the mentality we had last season and as the season progresses, everybody wants to win something at the end of the day. “Clubs that got promoted also want to win the championship and they don’t want to be relegated at the same time. So it’s all about working hard and having objectives,” Mapeza told The Herald recently.

“This is the time to have some objectives. What do we really want to achieve at the end of the day? That is what is important.

“The preparations have been going on very well and I am happy when the guys came back from off-season they were all looking okay because I managed to give them something to do during the off-season, especially the last few weeks of the off-season.”

Mapeza knows teams have been plotting on how to stop his cruise ship.

Dynamos have invested in a new coach, Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa, and even offered an attractive offer to former Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe who is now the former’s deputy.

They have brought in impressive players like Tendai Matindife, Arthur “Diego’’ Musiyiwa and the two ‘’Kantes’’, Donald Mudadi and Tanaka Shandirwa.

With solid financial backing from principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings, the Glamour Boys will be expected to mount a serious challenge for the title.

Maruwa said the season will be both exciting and competitive.

“As Dynamos we are looking forward to bringing the glamour back to the team and attracting fans back to the stadiums.

“I have been following other teams, they are looking at the same issue again and I can only foresee a very exciting season ahead,” said Maruwa.

“I know FC Platinum are looking good given they haven’t tampered around with their playing staff. Other teams like CAPS United, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum, Manica Diamonds and all these teams are looking good.

“As long as there will be very good football in the country for the fans to enjoy, we will also be happy. Obviously, we will be looking at winning as many games as we can.”

CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, who proved he is made of sterner stuff when guiding a crisis-ridden team last season, has been building his squad silently.

He believes the season will be impressive as there are many teams who have invested in new players.

“I think every team is a threat this coming season. There is no team to look down upon. Obviously, for us, we will need to be at our best to really compete but I am happy with the pre-season we have had,” said Chitembwe.

“We have several recruits who I believe will add value and help us with the aid of those who we had in the team last season. We hope for a change of fortunes. Remember last season, we were not at our very best. Our fans stood with us and we should also consider that they also need to be happy.”

Manica Diamonds’ Jairos Tapera has also assembled a strong team, at least on paper, and the Mutare side is being touted as a dark horse in the marathon.

“Look, the season hasn’t started but you can feel the anticipation building. I am looking forward to a very good season. We have a good team and we will also compete,” said Tapera.

“We don’t want to put ourselves under pressure. But all I can say is we are looking at winning as many games as we can.”

Herentals gaffer, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, who led the Students to the Chibuku Super Cup final last year, has also been able to retain the core of his squad from last season and he is looking at mounting a serious challenge for the title.