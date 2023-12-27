PSC to recruit 5 000 teachers

Maxwell Tapatapa Herald Reporter

At least 5 000 teachers will be recruited next year, with Government expanding its teaching force as it seeks to continue reducing teacher to pupil ratio from 1:45 towards the target of 1:35.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Torerayi Moyo said in an interview with The Herald that although the Government had a job freeze on recruitment, teachers were an exception and recruitment would continue, resources permitting.

“We wait for allocation from the fiscus as the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion looks at the Budget for a particular year and he is able to tell us how many teachers are going to be absorbed. From next year, we are going to recruit 5 000, but we can’t absorb all of them who are at home,” said Minister Moyo.

“Let’s do domestic mobilisation. Then the national cake when it expands more people will be recruited, but now we are limited by resources, that’s the limiting factor.”

In 2020, Government also recruited 5 000 teachers.

Teachers who are unemployed are supposed to register with the Public Service Commission as well as their own districts for the smooth employment process to take place.

Minister Moyo commended teachers and heads for heeding the Government’s call of not sending away learners for non-payments of school fees.

“We have seen a number of schools sending away learners for non-payments of school fees. The numbers have declined and it’s a milestone on our part. We have some penalties for rogue schools. We use statutory instrument 1 of 2 000 which a teacher or head can be charged for excluding learners from school on the grounds of non-payment of fees,” said Minister Moyo.

“We encourage payment plans to be done rather than excluding the learner. It’s not the fault of the learner for failing to pay fees. It’s the fault of the parent, hence the parent and school authority should sit down and have a working plan.”

Minister Moyo challenged schools to use the law and bring in debt collectors on parents resisting payment of school fees.

“Schools can use debt collectors; they are allowed by the law to do that to recover their money. They can use the law to sue the parents. That is allowed. If parents refuse to pay fees don’t chase away students, but invoke the law, contract debt collectors to cover the debts accrued for non-payment of fees and levies. That is within the confines of the law.

“And also some schools can charge interest for delayed payment. They can charge 5 percent of delayed fees payment instead of sending away the child. They can put interest for delayed payment,” added the Minister.