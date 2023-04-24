PSC offers loans, vehicle rebates at ZITF

Herald Correspondent

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) will be offering both Government Employees Mutual Savings (GEMS) loans and civil service training loans, as well as processing rebates on vehicle imports for civil servants at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) that runs from tomorrow up to Saturday.

In a statement, PSC Secretary Service Commissions, Dr Tsitsi Choruma, said for training loans, application forms would be accepted at ZITF and under the promotion, the first 20 qualifying civil servants will get their loans during the ZITF period, while the remaining ones will be processed as usual.

This is the first time that the training loans are on promotional offer at the ZITF.

“The Civil Service Training Loans are from a revolving fund and are meant for the tuition, purchase of study material and equipment necessary for attendance at a college or institute where an individual is studying,” said Dr Choruma.

“These are given at a nominal interest rate to members of the civil service and officers of Parliament.”

To qualify, members of the civil service should be on indefinite conditions of service and those pursuing part-time studies should have served for a minimum of two years.

Members on block of full-time programmes should have served for at least five years and they should not have a pending misconduct case and they should be below 55 years of age.

Like in previous years, the PSC will also be taking instant applications for the GEMS Fund at ZITF.

Dr Choruma said applications were filled out, accepted on the spot and processed in the same ZITF week for recipient civil servants.

Applications for rebates for duty-free importation of vehicles will also be accepted on the spot and qualifying civil servants would go through the process to receive the benefit in due course thereafter.

The offers are all part of non-monetary benefits extended to civil servants in order to improve their conditions of service, said Dr Choruma.

“Other on-site services offered at our ZITF stand include matters to do with pensions and payroll,” she said.

“There will also be online registrations of prospective job seekers, as part of the PSC’s e-recruitment system, where registrants will be included in the database for consideration as and when vacancies come up.”

The PSC is in Exhibition Hall 4, Stand A38.

It has been providing various on-site services at ZITF since 2005 in pursuit of ease of accessibility to its clients and Government workers, and continues to spearhead such.