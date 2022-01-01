PSC in skills audit

Senior Reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) intends to carry out a job evaluation exercise to review competencies and skills, among others, within the Public Service.

It has since invited expressions of interest from individuals or organisations willing to carry out the exercise and they have up to January 17 to submit their applications.

Secretary to the PSC, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, said the exercise would be for the purposes of reviewing job clusters and job content.

“The exercise will be based on the Paterson Job Evaluation system. The job evaluation will be used for the purpose of arriving at pay equity by establishing equivalences and relationships between jobs performed by members of the Public Service of Zimbabwe.

“The exercise will include the production of a job rating manual which will allow jobs to be placed in a proper relative order depending on their rated worth,” he said.

The Paterson grading system is an analytical method of job evaluation. It places job decision-making into six groups or bands — policy making, programming, interpretive, routine, automatic and defined.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said expected outcomes from the job evaluation include competency-based job profiles for the selected jobs in the Public Service, job descriptions and ratings for selected jobs in the Public Service, implementation schedule for the revised job evaluation recommendation, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for new or revised structures and systems and a job evaluation manual.

The job evaluation exercise is part of efforts by the PSC to improve efficiency and service delivery within the public service and ensure that skills and competencies are appropriately placed and remunerated.