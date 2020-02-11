PSC extends biometric registration

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Government has extended the biometric registration for civil servants to the end of this month.

The exercise was conducted from August to September last year, but was later extended to October 31, 2019.

The registration is for members of the Zimbabwe Public Service who are on the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) payroll.

All members who remain non-compliant by February 28, 2020, will be struck off the payroll.

In a statement yesterday, Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said: “Verification and re-verification is part of the methodology being implemented to mitigate the consequences of error. Insistence by Government on confirmation and validation of employment of members whose data has been missing has realised a significant response.

“Please further note that the affected members should direct any issues arising through the Ministry.”

Ambassador Wutawunashe said the Government constituted a steering committee comprised of senior officials to validate the payroll through a biometric process which has attributes in the Registrar-General’s database.

The Registrar-General’s Department has been capturing biometric attributes of citizens since the introduction of the new biometric compliant polythene identity document and during issuance of new passports.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said records of all members on the SSB payroll were subsequently analysed for biometric attributes.

Members who were found without the required attributes were notified and advised to go to their nearest RG’s office and be issued with the biometric compliant identification documents.

Ambassador Wutawunashe added that phase two will be the implementation of an Application Programme Interface (API) to enable the SSB payroll to authenticate all members to be paid with the Registrar-General’s database before every pay run.