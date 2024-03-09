PSC encourages support for local manufacturing

Secretary for Service Commissions Dr Tsitsi Choruma (second from left), AVM managing director Joseph Kupa (second from right), AVM engineers and other officials have a feel of the newly assembled AVM bus meant to service urban areas during a demo tour in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has urged Zimbabweans to back the country’s efforts by supporting locally produced goods, particularly in the area of industrial production.

Speaking after a test run of a locally assembled AVM Africa bus in Harare yesterday, Dr Tsitsi Choruma, Secretary for Commissions, emphasised the importance of supporting Zimbabwean-made products to achieve Vision 2030 goals.

The new AVM bus has a carrying capacity of 120 passengers, 20 seated and 100 standing and it is expected to ease transport woes in the country.

“The Public Service Commission is committed to transitioning from relying heavily on imported buses for our staff to exploring partnerships with local manufacturers,” Dr Choruma said.

She expressed satisfaction with the bus’ comfort level, highlighting its suitability for short commutes within city precincts. However, she stressed the importance of additional features relevant to the modern, digital world.

“One of the key aspects we appreciate, besides comfort, is the possibility of customising these buses with features like charging ports. The PSC is focused on digitalisation, and this extends to the transportation we provide for our staff”.

Dr Choruma also emphasised the need for a professional-oriented design, contrasting this bus with a rural bus.

“These buses should allow passengers to sit comfortably and even work during their commutes. We envision adjustable seating arrangements with tables to facilitate productivity, especially for trips exceeding an hour, like the Harare-Marondera route. Additionally, built-in cooling systems would be ideal given the rising temperatures.”

Dr Choruma expressed the Commission’s hope to collaborate with various local companies to ensure appropriate, relevant, cost-efficient and efficient transportation for civil servants.

AVM managing director Mr Jacob Kupa said the coming on board of the Manhize Steel Plant is a big bonus for the bus manufacturing industry.

“We are in talks with the Manhize Steel Plant to do most of the manufacturing on site so that in Harare we just assemble, so the coming on board of Manhize Steel Plant is a big bonus for bus manufacturing, because 92 percent of the materials on the bus is steel which we were buying from outside the country and now it is going to be locally produced. We are going to be a big off-taker steel from Manhize Steel Plant,” he said.

AVM Africa can manufacture 40 buses per month.