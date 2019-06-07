PSC clarifies position on vehicle scheme

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

Civil servants who have benefited from the Government’s motor vehicle scheme will not be eligible to benefit again for the next five years, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has said.

In Circular number 6 of 2019 to all Government departments, PSC Secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said in addition, beneficiaries should have served the public service or service commissions for at least 10 continuous years.

In addition interested members must also have a valid driver’s licence and must not be subject to any disciplinary hearing.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said members that meet this criteria, should submit an application to the head of their ministry requesting authority to import a vehicle under this scheme.

“If the member satisfies the above criteria, the head of ministry shall forward the recommendations together with the relevant copies of driver’s licence and current pay slip (original) to the PSC for clearance,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

He said once clearance has been granted, the PSC will forward the recommendations to Treasury for concurrence after which the member will proceed to import a suitable vehicle with the stipulated specifications.

“The vehicle should not be older than 10 years from the date of manufacture at the time of importation. The Government shall grant rebate of duty on a motor vehicle with a maximum import value of US$10 000. The vehicle must meet the specifications under the Customs Tariff Codes,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

The specifications under the Customs Tariffs Codes include motor vehicles principally designed to carry passengers with specific cylinder and engine capacities as well as propulsion specifications.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said for the rebate on import of a motor vehicle to be processed, a member must submit clearance from the PSC, Treasury concurrence, copy of a driver’s licence and in the case of a member living with a disability, a valid driver’s licence of a designated driver must be submitted.

An applicant must also submit proof of residence and a copy of identity card.

Ambassador Wutawunashe, however, said once a member resigns from service before expiry of five years, the grant of rebate will be revoked immediately.