Provincial hero status for Cde Mutiwazuka Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu

The Herald

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status to the late Cde Wickson Mujeri Mutiwazuka.

Cde Mutiwazuka died on Tuesday this week and is set to be buried at Chivhu Cemetery, Chikomba, today.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, confirmed the development.

Cde Mutiwazuka’s son, who is Zimbabweâ€™s Ambassador to Turkey, Alfred Mutiwazuka, told The Herald last night that he was “grateful for the recognition” given to his father.

He also confirmed that burial will take place today.

