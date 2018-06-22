Provinces aim to achieve ED’s vision

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Provinces should work hard to fulfil President Mnangagwa’s vision of turning Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube has said.

Speaking during Midlands principal cultural week celebrations in Zhombe on Wednesday, Minister Ncube said Zimbabweans were a united people with a hardworking culture and should work as a unit to turn around the economy.

He said President Mnangagwa set the tone soon after being inaugurated into office by setting up a 100-Day Plan across all sectors of the economy.

“We are proud that we continue to promote the revolutionary legacy by upholding our constitution,” said Minister Ncube.

“Therefore, we need to build a democratic united, zero tolerance to corruption, prosperous province as we move forward to transform and grow the economy so that we realise the vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe a middle income country.”

Minister Ncube said Midlands province should play its part and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the economy. He said President Mnangagwa had taken the country in the right direction and called on Zimbabweans to take advantage of the successes of the new dispensation.

“I would like to applaud the successes of the new dispensation under the visionary transformational and servant leadership of His Excellency the President and Comander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Mnangagwa,” he said.

“For the first time in Zimbabwe’s political history, the new dispensation set out its 100-Day target as its first tasking office.”

Minister Ncube said Zimbabweans should remain tolerant to cultural diversity while upholding Zimbabwean traditions and values.

“Respecting one’s culture and upholding it is our responsibility we should be proud of our culture and uphold it,” he said.