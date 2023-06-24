Proudly wear the Zimbabwean smile

Zimbabweans are supposed to be ambassadors for their country wherever they are. One has to be proud of being Zimbabwean

Dr Masimba Mavaza and Lean Chachoka

Is it right to ask where you are from?

This is a question that many from ethnic minorities may feel uncomfortable or happy to answer.

Others are left confused with response they get from their answer. I am from London yes, but where are you from? Well I was born in London in Walthamstow hospital. I was born here and this is the country which I identify with. So, where are your parents from?

Aww from Zimbabwe. Realisation I am being asked my ethnicity and real nationality.

Many will wonder am I being asked where I live as in geographical location or perhaps my ethnicity?

Is the question asked out of being genuinely social? Just as talking about the whether as how to ease into a conversation and or a constant reminder that your skin colour will never be accepted as British by birth.

Is it polite to ask this question and how do many feel when confronted with this question?

To get a better view, I thought I would be best answered by a few closest to me. To start with, my 9-year old daughter Princess said it depends who is asking it, a friend or stranger or peers.

Why does this matter? I asked.

“Because if it is a friend you interact with and play with it is genuine it is them wanting to know you better. In contrast if it is a stranger it feels it’s personal information and why is it of interest to you. I was raised to not share my background with strangers.

Simple and sweet answer come from my second daughter; “I come from mummy’s tummy”

My son Takudzwa felt happy to be asked this question as he is proud to say he is from Zimbabwe, but moved to England for the love of cultural diversity. He misses Zimbabwe and this is an opportunity for him to talk about his culture and gems of country.

We are human, and it is normal to feel emotionally and take this question with offence.

Many Zimbabweans who have just moved to the UK are totally surprised by how those who have been in the UK for long think.

One Sabbath morning at a church in England, a Zimbabwean young man was being introduced to the congregation. The lady who was introducing the young man was also from Zimbabwe, but he had been in the UK for 20 plus years.

She asked the young man where he was from. He said he was from Zimbabwe. The lady said in a very disgusting way; “Oh, you are well dressed for one coming from Zim”.

The church went into stitches but the man was offended. The woman was clearly out of touch with Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is as good as any other country. Actually Zimbabweans over dress. They literally compete with each other from church to a funeral to anything. Dressing is particularly over emphasised in Zimbabwe than anywhere in the world.

Most Zimbabweans get angry when they are asked where are they from.

“I always answer those who ask me where I am from, that I am from Zimbabwe, Chikwaka in Goromonzi District Mashonaland East Province. I am a Zezuru, the son of Nyashanu, Mhofu yemukono. I am the prince of the Vahera tribe of the Museyamwa royal house. The great Eland,” answered Masimba junior .

At that moment they pause and say “Oh, really, anyway let’s get into business.”

Masimba continued; “I will then say I have not finished yet. I am the holy one. Muhera means the holy one, I am a Muhera. My sister is Chihera, the most holy one”.

“I want to say more and at that moment they will say it’s ‘ok, really’. When we meet again no one asks me where I am from. But they say here comes the prince.”

It’s just simple – be proud of your country your tribe your everything. Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours.

There are many Zimbabweans who will try to hide their nationality from every one. Some will actually give you a prep talk.

“My brother welcome to England. You must never trust a Zimbabwean they are evil. Stick to your self,” Mashongwa said.

The fact that we have no faith in our country means we have some sort of mental problems. Most Zimbabweans have lied about their country so that they can get of sympathy and visas. They have abandoned their country for visa. They now think their country is worse off.

The other interesting scenario is that the first ever Zimbabwean MP in Scotland opted to give her oath of allegiance to the Queen in Shona. That was electric and indeed satisfying. Many Zimbabweans would want to be known for criticising their own country that’s why they are afraid to be asked where are from.

We have many Zimbabweans who have adopted foreign cultures and sold out theirs.

Those who came to the UK a long time ago no longer want to be buried home. They are now comfortable in the uncomfortable zone.

Zimbabweans are supposed to be ambassadors for their country wherever they are. One has to be proud of being Zimbabwean. The crop of the people who come to the UK have issues with patriotism. They don’t speak well of their country.

John Mizinda of London said: “My boss told me that some Zimbabweans he has met are despicable and embarrassing to their country. They have nothing to say which is good about their country. They get annoyed when they are asked ‘Where are you from?’ It is shocking”

A lawyer, Gozi Elumogo, said; “Zimbabweans have no pride. They are not proud of their country. They can spend all their time demonising their country. It’s sad really.”

John spent five years with a Zimbabwean neighbour who was claiming that he was from South Africa until the day he was in trouble then he said; “Bhudhi ndinotaura”.

Why should one be ashamed of being a Zimbabwean.

Misheck from Corby said; “When I tell a story from Zimbabwe, I prefer not to talk about politics. I know our country is much more than just tales about the past”

People must have the feeling of attachment and commitment to your country. You only have one country which you can call yours, the rest are adopted.

When looking at a national level, our commitment must go beyond individuals.

Every country deserves respect for its traditional values. It is appropriate to give that respect to your country. We lack the sense of belonging.

Next time when one asks you where are you from, smile and say; “I am proudly Zimbo.”

