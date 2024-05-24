Protection of consumers go a gear up

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Consumer Protection Commission has rolled out an awareness programme to unpack and protect consumer rights, an official has said.

The Commission’s research and public affairs manager, Mr Kudakwashe Mudereri said the programme is being implemented in phases across the country.

Mr Mudereri was speaking during the Consignment Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Beitbridge.

The CBCA regulations were adopted on December 18, 2015, thereby making it mandatory for goods to be tested for conformity with required standards before importation into Zimbabwe.

The programme was adopted to reduce hazardous and substandard imported products and improve customs duty collection.

“After the establishment of the Consumer Protection Commission, we thought it necessary to have platforms like these to give feedback and educate consumers on their rights,” said Mr Mudereri.

“Consumer protection is central to the promotion of quality products and services by industries and service providers,” he said.

Under the new regulations, a penalty fee for importing without a certificate of conformity is 12 percent the value of the goods.

A CBCA certificate must accompany all products regulated by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and imported into Zimbabwe.

The categories of goods regulated under the programme include food and agriculture, building and civil engineering, petroleum and fuels, packaging material, electrical/electronic products, body care, automotive and transportation, clothing and textiles and toys.

The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 established the Consumer Protection Commission.

The Commission’s main functions are to protect consumers from unconscionable, unreasonable, unjust or otherwise improper trade practices; as well as deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct.

It works with law enforcement agencies to ensure that there is compliance with the country’s laws.