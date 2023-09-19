Protecting biodiversity awareness at ranger challenge

Peter Tanyanyiwa Herald Correspondent

The Wildlife Rangers Challenge that was held over the weekend captured the conservation essence as the event focused on raising awareness of the importance of protecting biodiversity as well as supporting rangers’ welfare.

Conservation activists converged at Hwange National Park for the 2023 edition of the Wildlife Rangers Challenge over the weekend.

Now In its third year running, the Wildlife Rangers Challenge has become an important corporate sector support mechanism against poaching.

The 2023 challenge was supported by Talk Chart and Better Brands.

The objective of the challenge is to bring awareness on ranger welfare, but most importantly to source resources and contributions which assist rangers to continue doing their job, which is protecting and preserving biodiversity for both present and future generations.

In an interview, the Talk Chart communications and finance, Chief Executive Mr Jonathan Muchengeti said that the support the challenge is getting is an indication of the positive mindset towards issues to do with conservation.

He urged more corporates to support biodiversity preservation.

“The support this challenge got from corporates is an indication of the positive approach and mindset towards the issues of conservation. Biodiversity protecting and preserving is not a government or NGO issue, the corporate sector needs to come through and assist in the preservation of flora and fauna,” he said.

Better Brands managing director Mr Mike Richardson emphasised that it is important for the corporate sector to see value in investing in wildlife and biodiversity preservation as they will be playing their corporate social responsibility.

“It is important that the corporate sector plays its corporate social responsibility role in wildlife and realise the value of protecting and preserving biodiversity. It is imperative for corporates to invest in Zimbabwe’s wildlife, if not us then who?”

The rangers had to walk a distance of 21km carrying a 20kgs backpack as a symbol of dedication to wildlife protection.

It took 2 hours and 50 minutes for the last ranger to complete the 21km journey of survival in the jungle.

For the participants drawn from public and private conservancies, the message was that it matters to protect Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage against all odds.

Challenges in conservation have seen joint efforts between the government and the private sector.