Prosecutors get Covid-19 booster shots

Herald Reporter

Prosecutors led by Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi have received Covid-19 booster shots, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) takes a proactive role in protecting its workers and the public it serves.

Mr Hodzi who received the booster shot at his office in Harare today said it was imperative that the prosecutors who are frontline workers receive the jabs as they are mandated to always be available to ensure the rule of law and justice delivery system continues.

He said the prosecutors always interact with the public in fighting crime and corruption in particular, hence the need to fully protect them and the public from any possible contraction of Covid-19.