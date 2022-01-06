Prosecutors get Covid-19 booster shots

06 Jan, 2022 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Prosecutors get Covid-19 booster shots Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi getting his booster shot.

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Prosecutors led by Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi have received Covid-19 booster shots, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) takes a proactive role in protecting its workers and the public it serves.

 

Mr Hodzi who received the booster shot at his office in Harare today said it was imperative that the prosecutors who are frontline workers receive the jabs as they are mandated to always be available to ensure the rule of law and justice delivery system continues.

 

He said the prosecutors always interact with the public in fighting crime and corruption in particular, hence the need to fully protect them and the public from any possible contraction of Covid-19.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting