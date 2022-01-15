‘Prophet’ drugs, rapes woman

Crime Reporter

A 32-year-old Harare woman has accused a self-styled prophet operating in Harare and Chegutu of drugging and raping her twice in 2017 and 2019 while she was seeking help.

The matter was only reported to police on Wednesday in Harare after the woman told others last month.

The suspect has since been arrested and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police encouraged the public to report cases of assault to the police as soon as possible after the attacks. This would help investigations a great deal.

The woman accused the prophet of putting an intoxicating substance into a raspberry drink, made her drink it and then raped her. In the second incident he took advantage of the absence of the woman’s husband and raped her once.

Meanwhile, police at Maitengwe in Bulilima District have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with cases of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful entry into premises and theft.

The suspect was implicated during the investigation of cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft leading to the recovery of a CZ pistol magazine of four 9 mm rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge which he had hidden under a toilet roof.

Police have also confirmed the arrest of three suspects aged 17, 20 and 30 in connection with a killing which occurred in Sipepa, Tsholotsho on January 9.

The suspects fatally assaulted the victim (17) on allegations of dating one of the15-year-old cousin of one of the suspects.

In a related case, police in Chatsworth are investigating a killing in which an 85-year-old man killed his stepson aged 21 on January 10 at Mudzoki Village in Gutu following an altercation which ensued after the elderly man had intervened in a dispute between the stepson and his sister.