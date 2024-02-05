Prophet Chari in court for assault

Court Correspondent

The founder of Grace Family International Church Prophet Evidence Chari was brought before the courts for allegedly assaulting and threatening to assault a woman who had given him a car to use which he got involved in an accident with.

Chari appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore on Friday charged with threats and assault.

He was remanded out of custody to today for trial commencement.

Chari and the complainant Caroline Roberts know each other.

The State alleged that on January 12 at around 9 pm and at Kingstone house, corner of Takawira road and Kwame road, in Harare, Roberts had a misunderstanding with Chari over her vehicle which was involved in an accident whilst being driven by Chari.

Chari then went on to threaten Roberts’s life and her family members by saying, “Ndokunyudza iwe nemhuri yenyu, do you know who I am, I am Evidence Chari handinhongwe mumastreets emuZimbabwe zvekudaro.”

Chari allegedly invited his colleagues who introduced themselves as people from the Office of President and Cabinet upon arrival.

Chari’s colleagues threatened to assault the Roberts and her mother.

Roberts managed to calm down and Chari went away.

On the second charge, the State alleged that on January 16 at around 5 pm and at the Main Post office in Harare, Roberts came across Chari and she tried to talk to him.

She was by the door of her motor vehicle which was open as she wanted to resolve the conflicts which arose between the two of them on January 12.

Chari allegedly suddenly became violent and he banged the door of the motor vehicle which hit Roberts and she got injured on her body.

Chari then saw Roberts’s Frank Felix Nyeche coming from a nearby shop and he started shouting at him to assault him.

Roberts then refrained her friend to avoid being assaulted but Chari pushed her away from Nyeche with his hands.

Roberts and Nyeche then sought refuge at a nearby shop.

Roberts sustained some bruises on her body.

She later filed reports at the police leading to the arrest of Chari.