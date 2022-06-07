Property manager convicted

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Property manager, Borislav Trinofonov Boynov, who was convicted of squandering money paid in rentals for two months at Bath Mansions in Avondale, Harare, has been fined $10 000 and ordered to pay back US$4 995 to the property owners after being convicted of two counts of theft of property charges.

Boynov also risks being jailed for two months if he fails to pay the fine.

In addition, magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa sentenced Boynov to a wholly suspended six months on condition that he restitutes Escrow Agent US$4 995 on or before June 30 this year.

Rajendrakumar Jogi is the title deed holder of Bath Mansion Flats located in Avondale, Harare.

Circumstances leading to Boynov’s arrest are that the Jogi and a company called Technoimpex JSC were in a dispute over Bath Mansions Flats.

The dispute was pending at the Supreme Court under case number SC361/20.

On December 2, 2020, the Supreme Court issued an order barring any of the parties, including Boynov from collecting rentals from tenants at Bath Mansions.

The order also directed that money from tenants was to be deposited into an Escrow Agents account administered by Messrs Couglan Welsh and Guest.

In defiance of the Supreme Court order, Boynov collected US$3 850 in rentals for January 2021 and the same amount for the following month.

After collecting the money, which was supposed to be held in trust pending the Supreme Court determination, Boynov converted the money to his use.