Promotion of national brand in our hands: VP Mohadi

Acting President Kembo Mohadi launches a book written by former Junior Parliament member Tinashe Ngirandi (second from right) while flanked by Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa (left), Senate president Cde Mabel Chinomona (right) and Jane Ngirandi (Tinashe,s mother) at Harare Polytechnic College yesterday. Picture Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Zimbabweans should promote the country’s national brand and uniqueness through telling the country’s true and unfiltered narrative, Acting President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Officiating today at Harare Polytechnic at the launch of a book written by a former child Member of Parliament, Tinashe Ngirandi, Acting President Mohadi said to avoid the distortion of the country’s history, Zimbabweans should tell its own story.



Ngirandi’s book emphasizes the need to build and guard Zimbabwe jealously.

It is titled ‘Building Zimbabwe Together.’

Acting President Mohadi said he was delighted and proud that a 21-year-old could interrogate such complex issues and demonstrate prowess in writing a book.

“If our wish as a people is to capture our full glory and dignity in the history of mankind, we need to be masters of our own story. The writing of our own story is indeed, the surest way of preserving our national consciousness,” he said.

“Our youths, right across the length and breadth of our motherland, should be proud of this milestone achievement by one of their own. This book reflects the general capacity of our youths in their contribution towards national development,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Let’s be resilient, says VP Mohadi

Africa Day a celebration of resilience: VP Mohadi