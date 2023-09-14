‘Promote literacy to eliminate social ills’

Bulawayo Bureau

LITERACY is key to eliminating social ills, poverty, gender inequality, and uncontrollable population growth as the country moves towards attaining Vision 2030.

This emerged during the International Literacy Day (ILD) commemorations in Gwanda, Matabeleland South last Friday.

ILD is an international observance, celebrated each year on September 8, and it was declared by UNESCO on 26 October 1966 at the 14th session of UNESCO’s General Conference.

The day serves as a global platform to advocate for and raise awareness about the importance of literacy as a fundamental human right and catalyst for sustainable development.

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme: “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.”

The event was organised by the Edward Ndlovu Memorial Trust in partnership with Book Aid International.

Speaking during the event, various stakeholders implored parents and guardians to invest in developing literacy skills among learners and promoting the culture of reading.

They urged learners to embrace several Government initiatives, which are in line with the competence-based curriculum.

Blanket Mine’s corporate social responsibility officer, Mr Samson Gombingo said guardians and parents should be at the forefront of promoting the reading culture in their children.

“Literacy is central to equipping individuals with the relevant knowledge, skills, and competencies, transforming education and shaping more sustainable and peaceful societies. Evidence shows that literacy programmes help enhance democratic values, peaceful coexistence, and community solidarity,” he said.

“Development of literacy levels requires corroborated effort from various stakeholders in our society.”

Mr Gombingo said literacy empowers people and improves their self-esteem, creativity, and critical thinking.

“It also enables them to acquire knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values required to thrive in our rapidly changing society and economy. Literacy also contributes to social, economic, political, cultural, and environmental growth,” he said.

“More reading materials, libraries, and learning opportunities in multiple forms can help improve literacy in our country. Our educational opportunities depend on literacy, and literacy is at the heart of basic education for all.”

Mr Gombingo said illiteracy and poverty constitute a mutually reinforcing vicious cycle that is difficult to break.

“This is due to the fact that illiteracy perpetuates poverty and denies people access to information knowledge and data,” he said.

Edward Ndlovu Memorial Trust director, Mr Mike Moyo, said their organisation seeks to improve the quality of life for people in Matabeleland South, particularly children. He said working with various partners they have rolled out various programmes that seek to develop literacy levels among communities.

“As a trust, our education programmes are designed to reach all children by providing supplementary reading materials and activities. These allow them to attain higher levels of functional literacy, explore the world at hand and afar through books, and be exposed to ideals of their rights as children,” said Mr Moyo.

“The Edward Ndlovu Memorial Trust runs a library and there are various programmes. Over the years, the trust has become an innovative vehicle for economic development and livelihoods, not just creating a reading culture.”

Mr Moyo said they have distributed books to 75 primaries and nine secondary schools, reaching out to 23 731 learners. Edward Ndlovu Memorial Trust has also distributed books to Kip Keino Children’s Home, Gwanda Provincial Hospital and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service in Gwanda. Mr Moyo said they have established micro libraries in various schools and equipped libraries in various schools. Edward Memorial Ndlovu Trust has also facilitated the training of teacher librarians.

“A second thrust of our programming targets the adults in the families of the children. We support them in income-generation and small business activities which will create the home environment to provide food security as well as funds for education and social activities,” he said.

The beneficiaries also receive materials and activities to raise their awareness on important issues, which include the protection of children in their homes and in the community. “Our target is to open wider life opportunities to the children and youth of the region, increase their resilience, and reduce their vulnerability to adversities and predatory elements within the society. They and their parents gain skills and strategies for sustainable lives and livelihoods,” said Mr Moyo.