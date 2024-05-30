Prominent Gutu CIO operative perishes in crash

George Maponga in Masvingo

A prominent member of the Central Intelligence Organisation(CIO) in Mpandawana Town, Gilbert Mhere, died after the vehicle he was driving along the Gutu-Roy highway veered-off the road and overturned several times early yesterday morning.

Mhere of Gutu sustained deep cuts on the head and died instantly after the silver Toyota Hilux Reno overturned at the 52 km-peg, before landing on its wheels.

He was 37.

The CIO operative was alone and driving towards Roy Business Centre when the accident happened.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the accident.

‘’The deceased, who worked in the President’s Department in Gutu, sustained head injuries and died on the spot. His body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary,’’ said Inspector Dhewa.