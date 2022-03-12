Project true Zim story, President tells diplomats

President Mnangagwa makes a new year greetings address to members of the diplomatic corps at State House in Harare yesterday – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe should not undermine peace prevailing in the country through projecting false narratives, but must tell the true Zimbabwean story, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said it was unfortunate that as the country prepares for 2023 harmonised elections, some forces had sprung into action by trying to disturb the peaceful environment in the country.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks yesterday while addressing Heads of Mission that include countries and international organisations accredited to Zimbabwe, where he delivered a belated New Year’s Message.

The remarks came as some Western diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe had made misrepresentations on the political situation in the country, particularly the violence that occurred in Kwekwe a fortnight ago during a campaign rally by the Citizen Coalition for Change led by Mr Nelson Chamisa where one person lost his life.

Some diplomats and anti-Government organisations sought to blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the violence at a time when the Zimbabwe Republic Police was still carrying out investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

Police are yet to conclude investigations into the violence and five persons have since appeared in court in connection with the death.

President Mnangagwa told the diplomats that his administration was unequivocal in its call for peaceful campaigns and said in line with Government practice, all accredited diplomats would be allowed to observe the March 26 by-elections.

“It is most unfortunate however that as Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023 harmonised general elections, some forces are already seeking to influence the national discourse and destabilise the peace and stability we are enjoying as a country.

“Sadly, this is not new to us and is part of the decades old regime change agenda. Those of you who may be inclined to perpetuating this blatant interference in the internal affairs of our country are urged to introspect and stop this unbecoming practice,” he said.

“Let the people of Zimbabwe enjoy their unfettered right to choose their leadership. It is our democratic right, a right we fought for, and a right which we will protect, respect and uphold to the letter.”

He called for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries, which he described as a continued block to the sustainable development of the country and caused undue suffering to the ordinary people.

“It is my Government’s expectations that the independent, evidence based report being compiled for submission to the United Nations Human Rights Council in September 2022 by the Special Human Rights on the Negative Impact of the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the enjoyment of Human Rights, will trigger a rethinking among those that are maintaining these punitive illegal sanctions against us,” said President Mnangagwa.

The arms of the Second Republic, said President Mnangagwa, remained outstretched to embrace all those countries ready to work with Zimbabwe pursuant to its engagement and re-engagement thrust guided by mutual respect of its independence, sovereignty and unique national realities.

The President said his Government was committed to the observance of human rights and had since invited six United Nations Special Procedures Mandate Holders on human rights of which three had since come to Zimbabwe to assess the situation in the country.

Recently, Zimbabwe presented its report to the UN Human Rights Council’s universal Periodic Review Working Group for the third time and the feedback was invaluable, said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged the diplomats to focus on matters that unite their countries than those that divided them given that the country had more to offer towards building a peaceful and prosperous world for all.

“The opportunities are immense across the whole socio-economic spectrum. Tap into these, by projecting the correct picture to your capitals, and encouraging your private sectors to invest in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“My Government welcomes the Commonwealth Secretary General’s assessment missions to Zimbabwe and her ongoing consultations with Commonwealth Member States. We count on the support of the Commonwealth Member States in reviewing the issue,” said President Mnangagwa.

He outlined several measures that the Government had embarked upon aimed at developing a prosperous and empowered upper middle income by 2030.

Through the devolution and decentralisation agenda, said President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic continued to entrench and foster inclusive development which left nobody behind especially rural communities, women and youth.

“I call upon you as representatives of your countries to ensure that the respective sectors in your jurisdictions explore the opportunities in our agriculture, mining, energy, infrastructure development among others within our country,” he said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava said the Government was geared to score many successes aimed at turning around the economy.

Acting Dean of Ambassadors and South Sudan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Gabriel Riak Mako expressed optimism that the year 2022 would be better where relations would be deepened without the hindrances of obstacles such as Covid-19.

Earlier on, diplomats were shown a 10-minute video showcasing development projects being spearheaded by the Government.