Profiling ZSE Top 10 Index Constituents: British American Tobacco Zimbabwe

Edwin Mtami

In this week’s column, the ZSE is profiling British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Limited (BAT Zimbabwe) as a constituent of the ZSE Top 10 Index. Prices and capitalization figures are as at 12 April 2022.

British American Tobacco Zimbabwe

British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (Holdings) Limited (“BAT Zimbabwe”) manufactures, distributes and sells tobacco products for local consumption through a network of independent retailers and distributors.

It is the leading tobacco manufacturer in Zimbabwe by market share. BAT’s portfolio comprises combustible tobacco products, such as cigarettes, alongside a range of non-combustible products.

These include new categories of potentially reduced-risk products –vapour and tobacco heating products and modern oral products, including tobacco-free nicotine pouches –as well as traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company is incorporated in terms of the laws of Zimbabwe and has been operating in Zimbabwe for over 80 years.

BAT Zimbabwe has the highest valued share price on the ZSE which is trading at $3,659.9781 per share as at 12 April 2022. The share price has recorded capital gains of 37 percent between January 2022 and 12 April 2022.

BAT Zimbabwe has a market capitalization figure of $76 billion which is ranked at number seven as at 12 April 2022. The total number of shares which exchanged hands on BAT Zimbabwe from January 2022 to 12 April 2022 was 68 thousand shares worth $220 million.

The counter is an important constituent in the ZSE Top 10 Index and is also a major weight contributor to the following indices on the ZSE:

ZSE Allshare Index

ZSE Top 15 Index

ZSE Top 25 Index

ZSE Consumer Staples Index

ZSE Agriculture Index

Information provided in this article is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. You should obtain independent advice from a registered stockbroker or financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

Please note that past performance cannot be relied on as an indication of future performance. It is important for all prospective investors to carefully consider their financial situation and consult a financial advisor or stockbroker in order to understand the risks involved and ensure the suitability of their situation prior to making any investment decision.

