Profiling the ZSE Top Ten index constituents: Innscor Africa

In this week’s column, the ZSE is profiling Innscor Africa Limited (Innscor), as a constituent of the ZSE Top 10 Index. Prices and capitalisation figures are as at 14 March 2022.

Innscor Africa Limited

Innscor Africa Limited is a focussed group of light manufacturing businesses which, together with various strategically integrated agricultural operations, produce a number of Zimbabwe’s iconic brands in the consumer staple product space.

Innscor Africa Limited was incorporated as a company in Zimbabwe in 1994, and began to transform into a conglomerate in the second half of the 1990s with the development of a distribution business and with the acquisition of interests in crocodile farming and the tourism sector.

In 1998, Innscor was converted into a public company and listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) through a reverse takeover of Capri Limited. Innscor, born in 1994, has given birth to an additional three companies separately listed on the ZSE and Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) , namely Padenga (VFEX), Simbisa (ZSE) and Axia (ZSE). Innscor does not have shareholding in these companies which are now separately owned and managed.

The current group structure of Innscor has the following companies either as subsidiaries or associates;

National Foods Limited

Bakers Inn

Profeeds

Irvine’s

Colcom

Associated Meat Packers Pvt Ltd

Skitap Pvt Ltd

PHI Commodities

Afrigrain Trading Limited

Integrated Agriculture Pvt Ltd

Innscor is a major constituent in the ZSE Top 10 Index and is also part of the following indices on ZSE:

ZSE Allshare Index

ZSE Top 15 Index

ZSE Top 25 Index

ZSE Consumer Staples Index

ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index

Innscor is currently ranked number four by market capitalization on the bourse with a market cap of $159 billion as at 14 March 2022. The counter has featured consistently on the ZSE Top 10 Index since the inception of the index in 2018.

Innscor’s share price has been one of the best movers on the ZSE after recording a 71% gain from the start of the year to close at $278.3857 as at 14 March 2022. On a year to date basis, Innscor has traded shares worth $1.50 billion and the total number of shares which exchanged hands during this period was 6.4 million shares.

