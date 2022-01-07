Professional golfer Chibvuri makes Ghana his new home

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer Biggie Chibvuri says he has settled well at his new base in Ghana which he has made it home since last year to play in the West African Golf Tour.

The Nyanga-born former amateur national team player is now based in Accra, Ghana where he is taking part in several tournaments in West African nations.

During his first year, Chibvuri managed to make the top three on four occasions and he says he is not regretting his move.

“I am now part of the Ghana Professional Golf Association and I am looking forward to the 2022 season which will resume soon.

“The game is challenging this side but, I am working hard. I have been doing very well in all the events that I took part in last year managing to finish in the top ten several times. I also managed to record a win which means there is a lot of potential in me,’ said Chibvuri.

After making his professional debut in 2014, he competed against some seasoned campaigners in his first tournament, the Golden Pilsener Open, at Royal Harare where he left a mark by finishing in the top five.

Formerly of Claremont Golf Club, Chibvuri is a product of the late Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche’s rural golf development programmes.

Like many other local professional golfers frustrated by the lack of tournaments back home he together with Visitor Mapwanya and Robson Chinhoi have been regularly touring the West African Golf Tour.