Prof Taruberekera continues to raise Zim flag high

Business Reporter

CRAFT Properties Holdings Chief Executive, Professor Kudakwashe Taruberekera, is set to embark on yet another whirlwind tour across the globe in his quest to ensure that Zimbabwe is well represented at global events.

Prof Taruberekera will be raising the Zimbabwean flag high in New York City, from the 19th of September 2023, as he attends the Leaders’ Summit of the UN Global Compact at the Javits Center.

Leaders’ Summit intends to review the private sector’s contribution to advancing the SDGs and explore business leadership skills needed to achieve the 2030 Agenda fully.

This will be followed by his attendance at The Global Africa Business Initiative from 21-22 September 2023, a landmark event that will bring together private sector and Government leaders with the intention to promote investment and trade opportunities across Africa and the world.

The event is jointly held during the UN General Assembly week.

It will also focus on Energy Access and Energy Transitions, Inclusive Growth and Trade.

Recently, on the 18th of July 2023, he travelled to New York City as part of the global innovators at the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Business Forum themed “Turbocharging the 2030 Agenda with Business Impact”.

Prof Taruberekera is hopeful that these summits will yield fruit in expanding his business endeavours, as he positively enhances his knowledge through sharing ideas with like-minded businesspersons.

He intends to continue attending such summits regularly in his pursuit to contribute to the diplomatic role for Zimbabwe.

Already in the pipeline, is his trip to Washington DC between 9 June 2024 and 11 June 2024 for the strategic leaders’ summit; likewise, he recently received an invitation from the Masterminds Business School in London, United Kingdom for the Dubai Leadership Conference and Awards from 24 to 26 0ctober 2023.

Prof Taruberekera recently bagged the Outstanding Manager in Construction and Engineering Award (Platinum Winner) in the CEOs Network Awards and such accomplishments are only possible because he has demonstrated exactly how instrumental he can be in driving world development through his remarkable contributions in the industry.

Prof Taruberekera’s attendance at the forthcoming summits is very valuable to the organisation. Prof Taruberekera strongly believes that during and after the summits he will be able to establish business links with his counterparts at the UN. His fellow business owners will hopefully bring prospective investments in Zimbabwe. These summits are beneficial as they are the keyhole Zimbabwe needs to attract new investors, especially in alignment with Zimbabwe’s political dispensation mantra “Zimbabwe is Open for Business”.

Zimbabwe offers numerous opportunities that would excite potential foreign investors in sectors that include Renewable Energy, Mining, Agriculture, Tourism, Land Development and Housing construction.

It is rich in mineral resources like gold, chrome, platinum, diamonds and lithium.

CRAFT Properties Holdings, can be a conduit for potential investors to find business opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Setting time apart from his busy schedule to network with his contemporaries is the main reason Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd has grown to become the powerhouse it is today.

Craft Properties Private Limited has embraced the notion of gender equality without hesitancy.

The organisation upholds the tenets of gender equality as it is not only a fundamental human right but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.

In that vein, Craft Properties has managed to contribute to the empowerment of women and girls, by increasing hiring diversity, through trainings, availing equal opportunities.

Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd takes pride in its comprehensive solution in Zimbabwe by contributing to reducing the housing backlog in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030.

In its endeavour to contribute to the successful attainment of Smart Cities, Craft Properties Pvt Ltd, is pursuing the use of information and communication technologies, building and control automation, implementing efficient urban planning, smart waste management, and improving environmental sustainability.