Prof Ndlovu’s body expected tomorrow

Bulawayo Bureau

PAPERWORK to repatriate the body of national hero and former Cabinet minister Professor Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu, who died in South Africa last Wednesday, will be finalised today and the body is expected to arrive home tomorrow.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to South Africa, Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, said paperwork will be finalised today.

“The funeral parlour handling the matter is finalising the paperwork tomorrow and the body is expected to leave for Zimbabwe on Tuesday,” he said.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo province spokesman Cde Christopher Sibanda said they expect everything to go according to plan. At the time of his death, Prof Ndlovu was Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman.

On Friday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced at Prof Ndlovu’s house in Kumalo, Bulawayo, that the Politburo had unanimously conferred national hero status on the late liberation fighter.

The family of Prof Ndlovu who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in South Africa, has provisionally agreed that the late national hero be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.