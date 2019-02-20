Prof Ndlovu’s body arrives

Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of national hero Professor Callistus Ndlovu on arrival at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday. Accompanying the body from South Africa was Cde Ndlovu’s widow Angeline (behind the pallbearers). — Picture by Eliah Saushoma

Bulawayo Bureau

THE body of national hero and former Cabinet Minister Professor Callistus Ndlovu, who passed away in South Africa last week, has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Prof Ndlovu (83), who was also Zanu-PF’s Bulawayo provincial chairman and Central Committee member, collapsed and died on Wednesday last week in the neighbouring country, where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer.

He was declared a national hero for his enormous contributions to the country, both before and after independence.

His body was received by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, Politburo members Cde Angeline Masuku and Cde Absolom Sikhosana, senior Government officials, service chiefs and hundreds of Zanu-PF members, including Members of Parliament at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport yesterday.

A funeral service was held at Doves Funeral Parlour before his body was taken to his home in Kumalo. It was taken back to the parlour in the evening after another funeral service.

According to a programme released by Zanu-PF and Prof Ndlovu’s family yesterday, mourners will be gathered at his Kumalo residence.

Prof Ndlovu’s body will be flown to his Brunapeg rural home tomorrow and will be returned to Bulawayo on the same day.

On Friday, a funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral Roman Catholic Church at 8.30am. From 10am to noon, another service will be held at the Large City Hall and the body will be flown to Harare at 2.30pm.

Prof Ndlovu will be buried on Saturday at the National Heroes’ Acre.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial spokesman Cde Christopher Sibanda yesterday said the party had organised 10 buses to ferry people to Harare.

“I want to encourage people to come in their numbers as we pay our last respects to our chairman and National Hero. We have organised 10 buses that will ferry people to Harare for the burial of Professor Ndlovu,” said Cde Sibanda.

Prof Ndlovu is survived by his wife Angeline, several children and grandchildren.