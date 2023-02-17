Production returns – a way of identifying hard workers and non-performers

Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Government has embarked on an exercise that will distinguish well-performing from non-performing AI and A2 farmers through the use of performance records highlighted on production and productivity return forms they are required to complete and submit between now and March 15.

This was said by Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Dr John Basera yesterday highlighting the benefits of the submissions.

“The Government put an array of options to increase production and productivity using strategic interventions under various programmes such as the Agricultural Rural Development 8.0, the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), Climate Proofed Presidential Input Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) among others.

“The other Government strategy was the dangling of 99-year lease as an incentive to push farming communities to invest on the land but the process was failing to recognise and reward hard working farming communities as well as failing to identify underutilised land,” said Dr Basera.

Dr Basera disclosed that production and productivity returns enhance the establishment of Joint Ventures (JV) as well as promotion of commercial value chain financing on the basis land utilisation at A1 and A2 farmer levels.

“The country has good land, right climate, the expertise and the right blueprints with land as a major economic enabler while agriculture is now a business.

“Land allocation and distribution is now a thing of the past and current focus embraces two sets of three key elements; Production, Production and Production; Productivity, Productivity and Productivity,” continued Dr Basera.

The country’s agrarian reform has availed land to 225 000 A1 and over 25 000 A2 farmers with potential to ensure that the country attains food and nutrition security, as well as aid in the achievement of the Vision 2030 objectives of a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income status.

“The Production and Productivity Returns are completed by a farmer to allow for tracking and evaluation of progress on farm production. These returns also help to check whether the farm is improving in terms of productivity or other farm improvements.

“For the A2 farmers these returns, because they track 3-year historical data, enable evaluation by the Government for the purposes of 99-year lease issuance,” added Dr Basera.

Dr Basera disclosed that there are parameters that are tracked for each crop and livestock enterprise and if a farmer surpassed the set thresholds, they are recommended for the 99-year lease.

“Obviously, the process is more rigorous and robust to ensure appropriate farmers are recommended. Ordinarily, these production and productivity returns enable the Government to track production for various farms and farm enterprises.

“It is important to note that productive farms, underutilised farms and non-productive farms can be identified by this process. This may give way for various decisions to be made by the farmer and the Government as articulated earlier,” said Dr Basera.

The whole idea is to ensure every inch of land is utilised for the benefit of the nation. All these efforts, put together, will guarantee a sustainable transformation of the sector, where there is zero hunger, no poverty, guaranteed rural development and ultimately improved Balance of Payments from agricultural exports.

Dr Basera also pointed out that the new A2 permit conditions compel all A2 farmers to submit such returns for them to be transformed into agricultural entrepreneurs and their farms to become viable businesses while A1 farmers will be transformed to become viable and formal small to medium enterprises by 2025.

The production and productivity returns will provide information to correct multiple land ownership, re-allocate abandoned and derelict farms. The form is obtainable from Ministry ARDAS offices across the country, Ministry website, and AMA website.