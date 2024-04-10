Produce monthly development updates, provinces

Speaking during a familiarisation meeting with Harare Province, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lovemore Matuke highlighted the importance of these monthly reports in providing continuous and timely advice to the Presidency regarding the state of affairs in all provinces.

Trust Freddy–Herald Correspondent

All provinces must now submit monthly reports to Government by the 5th day of each month as the Second Republic moves to promote comprehensive economic development planning at provincial level.

These reports would ensure that provincial economic development plans align with the national vision of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 and other programmes.

Speaking during a familiarisation meeting with Harare Province, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lovemore Matuke highlighted the importance of these monthly reports in providing continuous and timely advice to the Presidency regarding the state of affairs in all provinces.

“This will allow us to prepare consolidated analytical progress reports on provincial performance in the implementation of national and sectoral blueprints and to record all emerging local and international related or driven Presidential policy, programme and project related pronouncements and directives for appropriate attention by Government.

“This will also allow us to receive and consolidate communications to the Presidency from offices of the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and undertake appropriate briefs to the Presidency,” Minister Matuke said.

Minister Matuke’s directive also underscored the Government’s commitment to promoting decentralised economic development strategies and fostering collaboration between central and provincial administrations.

“It also gives us an opportunity to troubleshoot challenges that may be affecting the successful implementation of Government’s devolution and decentralisation thrust at provincial level, including operational efficiency and provide timely updates to the presidency. It also facilitates the creation and maintenance of multi-skills and multi-source strategic think tanks also known as thematic working groups at provincial level for a whole of economy and society approach in order to leapfrog towards modernisation, industrialisation and social development of our country,” he said.

As provinces embarked on this collaborative journey towards sustainable economic development, Minister Matuke said it was regrettable that some provinces have deliberately not submitted their reports.