27 Jun, 2019
Probe teams for all VID depots

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Government has deployed investigative teams to the country’s 21 Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) depots that are still to be computerised as it intensifies the fight against corruption in the issuance of provisional drivers’ licences.

Further, all VID depots would be computerised by August to ensure the issuance of driver’s licences was above board.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed the blitz, saying his ministry was determined to bring sanity in the issuance of provisional driver’s licences and inspection of vehicle fitness.

He said the blitz was extending to the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) where allegations of corruption were also raised in the registration of vehicles.

Minister Matiza told The Herald that most accidents on the country’s roads were a result of defective vehicles that were “passing” fitness test through bribery.

He also attributed some of the accidents to half-baked drivers who obtain driving documents through corrupt means.

“As Government, we are not leaving any stone unturned in the fight against corruption,” he said.

“I can confirm that we have deployed audit teams to carry out quick system checks and review of answer sheets at every station and I urge members of the public to utilise our toll-free numbers 08013121-3 to report any corruption associated with learner licence issuance. In line with the thrust and aspirations of the new dispensation, we are not going to rest until things normalise in the issuance of driver’s licences.

“This is an issue that we are prioritising as Government because several people are dying on our roads due to negligent driving by some incompetent drivers.”

Minister Matiza said Government was working on the Road Accident Fund to cater for road accident victims, adding that it was already at an advanced stage.

