Private sector urged to take part in wheat value chain

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Government has urged the private sector to take part in the value chain of wheat as the country expects a wheat bumper harvest of more than 380 000 metric tonnes this year.

In a speech read on his behalf in wheat pre-harvesting conference held in Harare, Land, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka appealed to stakeholders in the wheat industry to do more to ensure wheat self-sufficiency.

He said participation and mainstreaming of private sector is crucial in economic development and transformation of the industry.

He said all private players must contribute to local production adding that private players supported more than 29 000 hectares of wheat this year through joint ventures and other initiatives.

The country produced 337 212 tonnes of wheat in 2021 against a national requirement of 360 000 tonnes and this winter cropping season the country is targeting a yield of 380 000 tonnes which is 5 percent more than 360 000 tonnes of annual requirement for self-sufficiency of soft wheat.

“The value chain must work together in a coordinated manner to ensure the linkages are strengthened by ensuring we buy locally grown wheat to develop the value chain. The value chain players must develop collaborations, relationships, alliances and synergies with regional and international Wheat institutions for benefit of local companies. We encourage the private sector to grab on the policy position of financing at least 40 percent of their raw material requirements through contract arrangements. My ministry will always be willing and ready to play a facilitatory role. The private sector is encouraged as well to come up with ideas that impact positively on the people’s lives in-line with vision 2030 as espoused by His Excellency of an empowered upper middle-income society,” he said.

He said following the success of the wheat production last season, the value chain has the potential to increase its production reaching national sufficiency and export the surplus. He added that the Government thrust is to see more millers and other private players joining contract farming to ensure 40 percent of raw material is achieved by private sector and they will get 60 percent from GMB.

Dr Masuka also said there is a need to work extra hard so that the country exports the crop to other countries.

“Wheat value chain has great potential to do more, and with this I appeal to us all to double our efforts to be self-sufficient and to produce more for exports,” he said.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) Business and development Manager Mr Dennis Chiseure said farmers have done very well this season adding that vandalism was affecting wheat production.

“Farmers are expecting a huge harvest this season. We are appealing for the police to come up with strategies to arrest people who are vandalising electricity cables and this affects the operation of irrigation facilities,” he said.

The success of 2022 winter wheat season was aided by a number of strategic interventions that were put in place by the Government. Some of the interventions include the Belarus and John Deere Farm Mechanization Programmes which have seen the country receive in excess of 1 000 tractors, planters, harrows and combine harvesters. Rehabilitation of irrigation schemes with the aid of development partners has also played a critical role in increasing hectarage under wheat this season.