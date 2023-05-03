Private sector urged to include those living with disability

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare chief director for social disability and development, Dr Edmos Mtetwa (third from right), cuts the ribbon with the help of Christian Blind Mission Global Disability Inclusion country director Greaterman Chivandire (right), Country Advisory Panel chairperson commissioner Kudzai Shava (third from left) and director of Disability Affairs in the Ministry Dr Christine Peta (second from left) during the official opening of the mission’s country offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe.

Tina Musonza-Herald Correspondent

The private sector must push its support for Government initiatives by making the lives of those living with disability more comfortable and inclusive through mechanisms and projects that will eradicate poverty.

This is in line with the Government’s national blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which seeks to create sustainable goals for economic growth through inclusivity.

Speaking during Christian Blind Mission Global official office launch in Zimbabwe, Secretary for Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga, represented by chief director of social development and disability affairs in the same ministry Dr Edmos Mtetwa, challenged private sectors to complement Government’s efforts of inclusivity in economic growth.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is embracing the national disability inclusive agenda to transform our society into a more inclusive one.

“As the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, we are responsible for driving sustainable goals which emphasize inclusivity. This goes at the local level in line with the economic blueprint named National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“In the process, the disability agenda is getting positive attention. Turning to our development partners, Christian Blind Mission (CBM) included, we are aware of a number of milestones they have achieved.

“It is in this endeavour that we have come to support private development sectors in a manner to implore them to equip people with disabilities with education skills.

“We believe it is the gateway to championing an inclusive agenda for persons with disability.

“Therefore, we implore CBM to consider projects meant to equip the resource units throughout the country. We also implore other OPDS that their advocacy is in line with the agenda of inclusivity,” said Dr Mtetwa.

He said NDS1 has already started empowering people with disabilities through the industrialisation sector such as in mining, agriculture, environment, education, political participation for economic development.

He said the Second Republic’s efforts for inclusivity were backed by a policy trajectory which sought for economic growth.

He urged all organisations for persons with disability to partner the Government in ensuring that there is support rendered to persons with disability.

CBMG UK chief executive Miss Kirsty Smith said 44 million Euros was pledged to facilitate projects such as inclusive eye health, community based inclusive development, community mental among other initiatives aimed to render support to people living with disability.

“As CBM global disability inclusion we are a federation cemented by shared values and shared vision. We work collaboratively relying on relationships with the Government. We want to be efficient because we want our funding to go to our programme activity.

“We seek to be a locally led local organisation. People with disabilities in Zimbabwe know best their context, they know best the solutions to those problems.

“We want to transform lives and to build inclusive communities where everyone can thrive and sees best opportunities,” she said.

CBM country director Mr Greatman Chivandire said projects would be directed by a detailed global disability inclusion strategy which will run for two years.

He said plans were underway to engage rural communities in a quest to eradicate poverty.

Government launched the National Disability Policy in June 2021 as a legal framework to guide stakeholders in assisting people living with disabilities.