Private schools raise fees as new term opens

St Oswald’s High School pupils, in Mhondoro-Ngezi, carry their luggage to board the school bus in Harare yesterday.

Precious Manomano and Talent Chimutambgi

THERE was the usual last minute rush to buy stationery and other school supplies in Harare yesterday ahead of the opening of schools today, with some parents worried about exorbitant fees in private schools and new levies in public schools.

Some private schools have hiked their fees to almost US$600 exclusive of uniforms, while some have gone above US$1 000 including uniforms, with some parents noting that the fees were rising faster than their incomes.

While fees and levies can be set in US dollars, parents retain the option of paying in local currency at the interbank exchange rate on the date of payment.

The fees in Government and other public schools are set by the Government and are lower than private schools.

Levies in public schools, and fees in non-Government schools, are set by the schools although these require agreement from a majority of the parents at a meeting called for that purpose, and then approval by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education once the budget and the minutes and attendance register of that meeting are submitted.

Boarding fees at Government and non-Government schools are almost automatically approved so long as rises are in line with inflation since these fees cover the food of the pupils.

A major cause of concern to the authorities over the years has been the complaints from parents who do not exercise their right to attend the fee meetings. The schools can pass the new fees so long as a quorum of 20 percent is at the meeting, and a majority vote in favour. Most parents skip the meetings where their concerns could be addressed.

Many schools, both Government and private, require parents to buy the stationery their children use, the laboratory coats for practicals, and, for boarders, bedding and even mattresses.

Most schools open today countrywide with some seeing delays in the wake of flood alerts in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. Government last week issued a precautionary measure restricting travel for pupils destined to some areas affected by floods.

In Harare yesterday, the city centre, especially the downtown shops which stay open on Sundays, saw parents busy buying stationery, while pupils travelling to boarding schools were waiting for buses at the designated pick up points.

Parents and guardians were bidding farewell to the children at pick-up points which include Harare Exhibition Park and Civic Centre Car Park off Gamal Abdel Nasser Road.

Schools like Nyadire High hiked fees to US$430 while Junction Adventist High School in Mhondoro now demands US$360 with Form Ones paying US$570 excluding uniforms. Nhowe High school in Macheke is charging US$438 and St Oswald in Mamina US$300, Heartley Number 1 Primary wants US$420 while Nyamuzuwe High demands US$564 for uniforms and $500 for fees.

Some pupils were seen producing proof of fees payment before boarding buses to their schools.

Parents and guardians help learners board a St Oswald’s High School bus in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Innocent Makawa

Ms Mercy Marovera, whose child attends Nyamuzuwe, said while preparations were challenging, children needed to return to school at all costs.

“Apart from the fees, we will also have to buy stationery, groceries and other necessities which are also very expensive, meaning one needs over US$500 for the coming term.

“Things were not stable for us because we are struggling to raise school fees, but we are thankful that we finally managed to pay and the children have gone back to school.”

Another parent, Mrs Tamari Muchena, said while some schools accepted payment plans, the situation was dire.

“We are relieved that children are going back to school and we are expecting that they will attend classes without hindrances.

“We cannot afford to make a once-off payment, but for the beginners, it’s a different story. Full payments are a pre-requisite and parents are paying full amounts of both fees and uniforms at our school ranging between US$1 200 to US$1 500,” said Mrs Muchena.

Another parent who preferred anonymity said the major concern was that while school fees had been increased, salaries remained stagnant.

“I am happy that schools are reopening but I am concerned about the school fees hike. School fees are unaffordable and some of us are civil servants so it is difficult to pay the fees considering that we have not received a pay rise,” said the parent.

A parent with a child going to Form One said boarding schools nowadays require a sacrifice because you’re left without food on the table.

“Paying fees and uniforms at the same time is very expensive. Sometimes they require the entire amount of money at the same time. This is impossible for most parents. This is a sacrifice.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said they were still negotiating with the Government on working conditions for teachers.

“As schools open we expect to continue negotiations on salaries with our employer to review our salaries and packages. Issues of exchange rate fluctuations should be taken into account so that there is a correlation in the increase of the US dollar component.

“We want our members to continue trusting the organisation,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Some learners who spoke to The Herald said they were happy to return to school and hoped that they would be no disruptions of lessons as a result of floods.

Sheilla Mudimu, an Upper Six pupil at Nhowe High said they were ready to start the new term.

“We are more than ready for the new term, we are very excited that our parents managed to put everything in place for us to return to school and we promise to work hard despite that some areas were devastated by storms,” said Sheilla.