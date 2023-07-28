Private players pledge to support Government create world class transport system

Herald Reporter

Private players are working to complement Government’s efforts in the creation of a world-class transportation system in line with the objectives of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), Harare Youth Transporters Association (HAYTA) chairman Mr Edmore Tirivanhu Gwengwe has said.

In an interview, Mr Gwengwe said that HAYTA, an organisation comprising of over 300 public transporters plying various intercity routes, was formed to bring order and sanity in the transport sector in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of a world-class transport system by 2030.

“We want to thank the President for bringing in conventional buses from Belarus to ease transport problems for the commuting public, which shows that he is a leader with a vision.

“We are copying the President’s lead. That is why we formed this organization; to complement Government efforts in making sure that we bring sanity in the public transportation business. We want to make sure that there is also sanity in pricing so that we make it easy for the commuting public,” said Mr Gwengwe.

The Second Republic is working tirelessly to create a world-class transportation system that prioritises a comprehensive public transport system so as to increase convenience, reliability and comfort to the commuting public.

President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 which aims towards a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income Society by 2030 also outlines transportation as one of the major economic growth enablers.

Mr Gwengwe added that organising private players in the country’s public transportation sector also protects the public from risks such as being robbed after boarding unknown pirate taxis.

“Our organisation’s commuter omnibuses are clearly labelled and bear a unique batch number which makes it traceable in the event that anything happens and it also helps when a customer loses or forgets anything in our kombis.

“The batch numbers also help in the event that a customer is ill-treated by our kombi crews, as you know kombi crews in the past have become known for harassing commuters, they can come and report to us and we rein in the culprits,” he added.

Mr Gwengwe said that the organisation trains all its staff on good customer care.

“We are also strict on the issue of drugs and substance abuse as you know it is very prevalent at ranks, so we closely monitor our crews when they are in the ranks so that they do not go to work intoxicated or drunk.

“President Mnangagwa is always saying that the country cannot move forward when people are under the influence of drugs. That is the advice we follow to ensure that the commuting public is safe from being driven by drunkards,” said Mr Gwengwe.

He said that HAYTA is willing to partner the Government to offer help to those who would have been involved in accidents.

“We want to make sure that both passengers and commuter omnibus crews who are involved receive help. We do not want a situation that leaves either of the parties suffering after accidents because no one should suffer in Zimbabwe.

“The President is always saying “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’. As youths, we are here to work hand in hand with the President to build a world-class transportation system for our people,” he said.

The Second Republic has, over the years, been making concerted strides to improve transport infrastructure, in line with Vision 2030 of becoming an upper-middle income society.

In its quest to achieve a world-class transport system, Government has also undertaken notable transport infrastructure projects that include the rehabilitation of roads under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and the recent completion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion.

Efforts are also underway to revive the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), which recently clinched a US$81,2 million deal with an Indian firm for the supply of 315 wagons and nine locomotives.