Prison inmate dies at court

Yeukai Karengezeka

A serving prison inmate has died this morning at the Harare Magistrate Courts’ canteen area where he was working.

It is believed that he might have been electrocuted while others suspect that could have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The inmate, who came on duty fit was collecting some vegetables at the back of the canteen where he cooks food for other inmates when he suddenly fell.

One of the people who witnessed him collapsing said she thought he had fainted.

“ l was passing by when l saw this guy suddenly falling down. He was on his own and he started having spasms facing upwards and within a few minutes, he had already died,” said the woman who refused to be named.

People at the scene described the incident as strange.

“To say that this guy might have been electrocuted does not make sense because there are people who work here everyday and such has never happened.

“His body did not change colour and l hear people from TelOne have said all the cables are okay,” said a man who identified himself only as Shepherd.