Prison guard in court for trying to free an armed robber

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A HARARE prison officer has appeared in court on allegations of forging a medical report in order to free a suspected armed robber.

Takawira Taderera (42) was jointly charged with the armed robber, Witness Nyarupa(44), on charges of defeating the course of justice.

Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi remanded the pair to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Taderera who was employed by the Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Services was represented by Malvin Mapako and Joseph Nemaisa.

It is the State’s case that on December 2, 2021, Nyarupa was arrested by detectives from CID Homicide Harare for four counts of armed robbery charges.

Nyarupa was placed on remand in custody pending completion of investigations.

Whilst at remand prison, the trial proceedings were stopped after Nyarupa indicated that he had hearing problems.

The State applied that Nyarupa be medically examined by an audiologist.

On June 23 2023, Nyarupa was taken to the Audiomax Clinic at number 93 Baines Avenue for examination by ZPCS officers.

An audio-logical evaluation was conducted by the doctor and a report concluded that Nyarupa could hear normally with both ears.

The report was sent to the ZPCS Harare Remand prison for further management.

Takaderera who is employed at ZPCS as a court orderly intercepted the report and crafted another medical report with a conclusion that Nyarupa is not able to hear.

The court heard that Taderera stamped the report using a ZPCS Harare remand clinic date stamp.

Taderera took the doctored report to Harare Magistrate’s court, on January 17 2024, the trial prosecutor requested the audiologist to come to court to

explain the medical report.

The audiologist came to court and distanced herself from the report stating that it was different from what she tendered before.

It became apparent from the proceedings, that the report was doctored to obstruct the course of justice.

On January 23, 2024, Nyarupa admitted to having connived with Taderera to intercept the medical report after interviews with police.

He implicated Taderera as his accomplice in facilitating his medical report.