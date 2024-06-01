‘Prioritise welfare of mining workers’

Prosper Ndlovu in VICTORIA FALLS

AS Zimbabwe continues to attract massive investments in the mining sector, Government has stressed the need to prioritise the welfare of workers and uplifting community livelihoods in line with Vision 2030 ideals.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has come under spotlight as a favourable hub for growing global and domestic investment across mineral sub-sectors, which are creating more jobs and contributing more to national development through taxes and infrastructure projects.

Among the major mining investments in the sector is the US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in the Manhize area near Mvuma in Midlands Province.

In April this year, President Mnangagwa commissioned Pickstone Peerless Underground Shaft Project in Chegutu, Mashonaland West. Others include the Kamativi Mining Company Lithium Processing Plant in Kamativi, Matabeleland North, which was commissioned on 12 April 2024.

The new coal mining project in Binga, Blanket Mine Central Shaft project, Zulu and Gwanda lithium, among others on gold and chrome, have added impetus on the sector’s growth.

However, Government has noted with concern the neglect of workers’ welfare by some mining players.

“We must never lose sight of the human dimension of mining. The well-being and safety of our workers must always be our top priority,” Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, said on Thursday.

“We must strive to create a workplace culture that values diversity, promotes inclusivity, and upholds the highest standards of occupational health and safety.”

Minister Chitando was delivering a keynote address at the official opening of the 2024 Annual Mining Conference in Victoria Falls.

He noted, in particular, the failure by some mining firms to facilitate establishment of workers’ unions and committees that look at the welfare of employees including poor adherence to standard safety procedures, which must be strongly enforced.

While acknowledging the challenges facing the sector, Minister Chitando said the restoration of the viability of mining operations in Zimbabwe demands adoption of a multi-faceted approach that addresses both short-term and long-term challenges.

He added that the turbulent times facing the sector were a test to the resilience of mining operations worldwide, and Zimbabwe is no exception.

Such adversity should breed innovation to ensure that the mining sector maintains its role as the cornerstone of the country’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and infrastructure development, he added.

“In the face of turbulent times affecting the sector and fluctuating global commodity prices, and global geopolitical uncertainties, revitalising the sector requires strong collaboration and partnership between government, industry stakeholders, and local communities,” said the minister.

“Government is creating an enabling environment that promotes investment, innovation, and transparency.

“This includes streamlining regulatory processes, addressing infrastructure deficiencies, and providing fiscal incentives to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

“The Government continues to undertake extensive infrastructure initiatives such as rehabilitating roads, upgrading airports, enhancing power generation — particularly through the expansion of the Hwange power station — and constructing dams.

“These efforts are aimed at establishing essential foundations for the development of our economic sectors, including mining.”

Minister Chitando said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is promoting responsible resource management and sustainable development.

This means promoting environmentally sound mining practices, investing in skills development and technology transfer, and ensuring that mining benefits are equitably shared among all stakeholders, particularly local communities.

“The mining industry must harness the power of technology and innovation to optimise mining operations and enhance productivity,” he said.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution presents unprecedented opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate risks in the mining sector.

“By embracing digitalisation, automation, and renewable energy solutions, we can create a more resilient and competitive mining industry.”