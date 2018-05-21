Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release official wedding photos

Newlyweds shown in a romantic pose on East Terrace of Windsor Castle basking in excitement of wedding. – Daily Mail, UK)

LONDON. – Newly-weds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today released the first three official photographs, showing the happy couple madly in love in the most bold and intimate royal wedding portraits ever seen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed on Saturday during a moving multi-cultural ceremony that reflected the diversity of modern Britain, said they feel “so lucky” to have shared their big day with 120,000 people in Windsor and millions watching around the world.

The most striking image shows Meghan sitting between Harry’s legs on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle as the prince looks smiling at the camera while his new bride laughs at someone to their left.

Even the formal family wedding shot featuring the Queen has an informal feel and the bride’s mother Doria Ragland (62), stands proudly next to her daughter looking firmly part of the royal family “firm”.

The final image shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte grinning cheekily with the other bridesmaids and page boys with Harry and Meghan both wearing wide and clearly joyful smiles.

Meghan and Harry’s choice of official images can be seen as yet another stage of their royal revolution because they contrast with royal portraits of the past.

The couple were captured by Alexi Lubomirski (42), the protege of photographer Mario Testino who was famously beloved by his mother Princess Diana. – Daily Mail (UK)/HR