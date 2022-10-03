Prince Edward to host TOECS course

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

PRINCE Edward School, in conjunction with Harare Athletic Board and the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe, are looking at hosting the Technical Officials Education and Certification System (TOECS) Level One course in December.

It is targeting technical officials who are holders of provincial or national officiating certificates.

The course is scheduled for December 5 to 9 and 20 officials will be trained.

Harare Athletic Board secretary-general, Sledge Chinyoka, said the course focuses on both track and field events.

“It’s an international course for technical officials so that they will be able to officiate at both national and international level.

“It focuses on both track and field events.

“This is probably the first one in Northern Region after some time. Most of the courses are being held in Bulawayo. So we want to cater for people from provinces like Manicaland, Mashonaland Central by bringing the course closer to them,” said Chinyoka.

Registration has already begun.