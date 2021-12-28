Prince Dube targets AFCON

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS striker Prince Dube is keen to use the upcoming AFCON tournament in Cameroon to rediscover his scoring form.

The 24-year-old is expected to make the cut in the 23-member travelling squad to be announced by Zimbabwe head coach Norman Mapeza today.

Dube received the call up after recovering from a series of injuries that affected his career this year.

The former Highlanders forward said he was excited to be part of the training squad.

“It’s a great feeling. Every time that I get called for national team, it is an honour,” he said.

“So all I can say after coming here is that I just want to do my best, help the national to do its best going forward.

“Whenever I get the chance, I just want to play for the team. It’s not about plying for myself but to help the team achieve its goals at the tournament.

“I am a striker, I just wish each and every chance I get, I score and make everyone happy. When you are a striker everyone expects you to score goals. So my target is to go there (at AFCON) and score goals whenever I get a chance to play,” said Dube.

The forward, who now plays for Azam FC in Tanzania, had a storming start to life in the East African country last season.

However, his progress was continuously disrupted by injuries.

He was operated on twice in South Africa. Dube had surgery to repair a broken ulna bone after fracturing his arm during a cup game.He had another surgery in September for sports hernia injury.

Dube went on to miss the remaining four games of the season and lost the Golden Boot race to John Bocco of Simba SC, by one goal.

“It’s been a tough time for me. I have been through a lot of things. Too many injuries but I think what is important for me every time I get the chance to play is to do my best, to show my talent and help the team each and every time that I get the chance to play,” he said.