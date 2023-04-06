  • Today Wed, 05 Apr 2023

Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

Primaries: Remaining candidates announced Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha announces the party’s primary election results at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Joseph Madzimure and Rejoyce Makoni

ZANU PF has announced the final list of candidates who will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections with 205 candidates cleared, and only five remaining to allow for reruns.

Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe Nembudziya, Insiza South and Zvimba West constituencies at a date to be announced.

 Zanu PF held three sessions of the Politburo to consider and endorse the successful candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections set for this year.

Announcing the names of successful candidates in the remaining four provinces in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said there were some omissions to enable provinces to clarify certain matters.

 “There were incidences where the information came a bit late, some of the information arrived while the Politburo was in session,” he said.

Cde Bimha said some of the omissions are in Makoni South were Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party, while Mutasa North will be represented by Cde Obey Bvute. Cde Misheck Mugadza will represent Mutasa South constituency.

In Mutare West Constituency, Cde Brighton Manengureni sailed through. 

On Senatorial seats, Cde Wilson Khumbula won in Chipinge, while Cde Josephine Gandiya will represent Makoni.

In the Women’s quota, Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa won in Makoni.

In the Women’s quota in Mashonaland East (Seke Chikomba), Cde Tabeth Murwira sailed through.

In Goromonzi, Cde Emely Jesaya will represent the party in the Women’s quota. In Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube-Mukwanda will represent Pelandaba-Tshabalala.

Matabeleland South

Beitbridge East Constituency Albert Nguluvhe 

Beitbridge West   Ndou Tusani

Bulilima constituency   Dingumuzi Phuti

 Gwanda North   Lungisani Ncube

Gwanda South   Omphile Marupi

 Mangwe constituency Sindisiwe Mleya

  Matobo   Edgar Moyo

Matobo-Mangwe   Soul Ncube

Insiza North   Farai Taruvinga

Umzingwane   Levi Mayihlome

Gwanda-Chitaudze   Fisani Moyo

There will be a rerun in Insiza South

Senatorial constituencies

Beitbridge   Edson Mbedzi and Tambudzani Mohadi

Bulilima   Richard Ndlovu and Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu

Gwanda   Japhet Dube and Almah Mkwebu

Insiza   Ester Nyathi and Patrick Hove

Matobo Nicholas Nkomo

Umzingwane Themba Mathuthu and Abigail  Sipambekile Damasane

Women’s quota

Beitbridge Sibongile Chauke

Bulilima Evelyn Ndlovu

Gwanda Rayne Kivi

Insiza Patricia Ndudzo

Mangwe Elizabeth Ndiweni

Matobo Rose Mpofu

Umzingwane Sarah Banda

Manicaland Province

 Omissions

 Makoni South Nyakuedzwa Albert

 Mutasa North Obey Bvute

Mutasa South Misheck Mugadza

Mutare West Manengureni Brighton

SENATE

Chipinge Khumbula Wilson

 Makoni Gandiya Josephine

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Makoni Nyakuedzwa Happiness

 Mashonaland East Province

 Omissions

 WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Seke-Chikomba Tabeth Murwira

Goromonzi Emily Jesaya

 Bulawayo Province

 Omissions

 WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Pelandaba -Tshabalala Judith Ncube Mukwanda

MASHONALAND WEST

 Mhangura Mombeshora Douglas

Makonde   Ziyambi Simbarashe

Magunje   Madiro Supermonga

Chinhoyi   Chidzomba Thomas

Zvimba North Marian Chombo

Zvimba East Mukwangwariwa Francis

Chegutu West Chigavazira Last Farai

Chegutu East   Webster Shamhu

Norton Constance Shamhu

Kariba Tichaona Nigel Shamhu

Kadoma Central Daka Cosmas

Muzvezve Haritatos Evangelis

Sanyati Polite Kambamura

Zvimba South Malinganisa Dexter T

Mhondoro-Mubaira Chiwanza Chamunorwa

 Mhondoro-Ngezi Mukuhlani Tawengwa

 Hurungwe East Kangausaru Chenjerai

 Hurungwe Central Richard Ziki

Hurungwe North Muringazuva Parks

 Hurungwe West Kambuzuma Chinjai

Kadoma Central Daka Cosmas

 Chakari Nkani Andrew

 SENATE

Zvimba Joseph Chirongoma and Tsitsi Mugabe

Makonde Chimombe Mike and Mupfumira Prisca

Hurungwe Marumahoko Reuben

Kariba   Tsikalela Gumpo James and Christine Nyere

Chegutu Christopher Mutsvangwa and Bybite Tsomondo

 Kadoma Komalala Rose and Tarusikirwa Locias

 WOMENS QUOTA

 Zvimba Woshiki Margret

 Makonde Jennifer Mhlanga

 Hurungwe Nyamukurira Nyembesi

 Kariba Ruth Chari

 Chegutu Nyarai Chari

 Kadoma Abigail Gava

MASVINGO PROVINCE

 Mwenezi East Chikomo Sheila

 Gutu South Pupurai Togarepi

 Masvingo South Mupomberi Tanatswa

 Bikita West Nhatiso Makusha D

 Bikita East Zevezai Koti

 Bikita South Mutodi Energy

 Mwenezi West Priscilla Moyo

 Gutu West John  Paradza …uncontested

 Gutu Central   Winston  Chitando

 Zaka Central Davis Marapira

 Zaka North Ophias Murambiwa

 Zaka South Chiduwa Clemence

 Chivi Central   Maoneke Xavier

 Chiredzi Central Francis Moyo

 Mwenezi North Makope Master

 Gutu East Ganyiwa Benjamin

 Chivi South Maburutse Felix S

 Chivi North Mukungunugwa Godfrey

 Chiredzi North Roy Bhila

Chiredzi West Darlington Chiwa

Chiredzi East   Mandungehama Siyaki

 Chiredzi South   Joel Sithole

 Masvingo Central Edson Zvobgo Jnr

 Masvingo Urban Wellington Mahwende

 Masvingo West Ezra Chadzamira

 Masvingo North Mudhumi Bryan

SENATE

 Masvingo Sikhala Winnie and Edmore Mhere

 Gutu Lovemore Matuke

 Bikita Rungani Annah

 Chiredzi Maluleke Otilia Chitaka Roy

 Chivi-Mwenezi Muzara Cuthbert

 Zaka   Mavhenyengwa Robson and Angeline Chipato

WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Masvingo Sharon Marombedze

 Gutu Simbanegavi Yeukai

 Bikita Svodai Dzika

 Chiredzi Alginia Samson

 Chivi-Mwenezi Faith Makaza

Zaka   Makomeke Alletah

MIDLANDS PROVINCE

Chirumanzu South Babra Rwodzi

Chiwundura —Selemani Kwidhini

Gokwe Central Masvisvi Davison

 Gokwe Kabuyuni Tshuma Spencer

 Gokwe   Kana Owen Ncube

Gokwe Mapfungautsi-Tawanda Karikoga

Gokwe Sengw   Paul Mavhima

 Gokwe Sesame   Matiza Madrol

 Gweru Urban   Mukwembi Alex

 Kwekwe Central   Energy Ncube

 Mberengwa Central   Tinashe Shumba

Mberengwa East   Tasara Hungwe

 Mberengwa West   Tafanana Zhou

 Mbizo   Vongaishe Mupereri

Mkoba North   William Gondi

 Mkoba South   Wellington Magura

 Redcliff July Moyo

 Shurugwi South Wilson Mhuri

 Shurugwi North   Joseph Mupasi

 Silobela   John Nyevera

 Zvishavane Ngezi Jaravaza Meki

 Zhombe   Samambwa Edmore

 Vungu   Brown Ndhlovhu

 Zvishavane Runde   Freddy Moyo

 Chirumanzu Zibagwe   Chokururama Jacob

 Gokwe Chireya   Torerai Moyo

 Gokwe Gumunyu   Stephen Ngwenya

 SENATE

 Gweru-Chirumanzu   Tsitsi Muzenda and Fredrick Shava

 Gokwe South Makweya Miriam and Chiherenge Edson

 Gokwe North   Maybe Mbowa and Mavokorasha Jephias

 Shurugwi Francis Nhema

 Mberengwa Joram Gumbo

 Kwekwe   Daniel Ncube

 WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Chirumanzu-Gweru   Violet Nhari

 Gokwe South Rugare Dziva

 Gokwe North Ntombeni Sphiwe

 Shurugwi-Zvishavane   Masango Dorcas

 Mberengwa Tsitsi Zhou

 Kwekwe Zhou Perseverance

